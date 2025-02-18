Living in an era of globalised nationalism
Learning from the mistakes made during the era of the League of Nations, the global community came together at the end of the Second World War for yet another experiment—the United Nations. However, the term ‘global governance’ truly acquired more profound dimensions after a wave of economic reforms washed over the world. Remarkably, the processes of economic and political liberalisation walked hand-in-hand.
It entailed an acceptance of the rules of a free-market economy, the evolution of and adherence to global benchmarking mechanisms, and recognising the inevitability of the institutionalisation of global governance without undermining the cultural sensibilities of every nation. But though it promised a level playing field, globalisation didn’t mean a one-size-fits-all approach.
Yet, to a great extent, at least some features of the LPG trio—liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation—have now become irreversible. The free-market economy has, understandably, impacted the development economy too. Meanwhile, the four Ts of travel, trade, technology and trends in lifestyles have changed to large degrees. The remarkable ease of travel that globalisation has brought into other spheres is important, even if not always welcome.
At the same time, we need to appreciate the emergence and importance of agencies and organisations that are into setting global benchmarks of economic and social development on the basis of their own measuring rods. They routinely undertake studies and surveys that are evolved later as globally-followed indexes and reports. However, the yardsticks applied by most such agencies are based on Western needs and approaches.
While one can’t deny the importance of greater consumption in market economies, justice is not done to those who adhere to the principles of sustainable consumption and limiting human wants. People in the eastern world believe in aparigrah, or non-possession, which is diametrically opposite to the most influential thoughts in the western world. Hence, those shaping the ground rules of global governance have to take into account the difference in human values adhered to not just by one part of the world.
Here comes into play what could perhaps be rightly described as globalised nationalism. Such a framework is needed because it’s patently unreasonable to envision global progress in the current paradigm without compromising a country’s national identity. It would recognise the fact that while every society is a part of the global community, protecting and preserving their very unique cultural and civilisational identities is essentially and undeniably a part of human rights.
This is because the beauty of the world—not just India—is in its diversity. It is diversity that brings vibrancy and colourfulness. Painting all canvases with the same brush is in no way different from being insensitive and undemocratic. Thomas Friedman’s book, The World is Flat, explains the inevitability of globalisation while rightly commending mechanisms providing a level playing field for all in the comity of nations. But, this flattening of the world in the cultural context will be detrimental to basic human values. ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ would not be effective in regions where apples are not grown. From culinary traditions to music, dance and even fine arts and aesthetics, the global community cannot be governed with a uniform approach.
Here comes the importance of spiritual or cultural democracy. For truly peaceful co-existence, the global community would do better if proactive efforts are made for the globalisation of this spiritual democracy. Without universal acceptance and adherence to the principles of democracy in spiritual matters; conflicts arising out of monopolistic approaches in can’t be stopped. Every belief system, every faith, every ethnic group and every linguistic community must be able to enjoy equality of protection, opportunity and respect as well.
In this context, it is pertinent to point out that more than military or economic competition— which are often a cut-throat one—culture seems to be playing a key role in shaping global politics. Apart from some contemporary issues sparking immediate conflict—in West Asia as well Europe—a weird sense of supremacy seems to have provided ammunition to the warring countries. The perfect antidote for this manufactured sense of supremacy can be found in ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’, or the idea of the world as one family.
Like in any family, every member is provided with a protective umbrella without undermining his or her individuality. The importance of nationalism as a powerful motivating factor cannot be ignored while discussing globalisation. One can infer from what Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently did in White House was a veiled suggestion to this effect when he juxtaposed MAGA and MIGA (Make America/India Great Again). Modi said on X, “President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, India [&] the US have a MEGA partnership for prosperity.”
Taking into view the G20 motto proposed during India’s presidency of the bloc—One Earth, one family, one future—the latest comments could be deciphered as ‘Making Earth Great Again’. Looking at the severity of the global threats of climate change and technology-induced disruptions, it makes profound sense to work together for a better world.
Such a globalised nationalism perfectly mirrors India’s ancient worldview. Ram defeated Ravan, but then handed over the kingdom of Sri Lanka to Vibhishan and refrained from attaching it to Ayodhya. In the modern era, we dealt with East Pakistan or Bangladesh in a similar way.
Globalised nationalism abhors economic and military imperialism, as it is about growing together while preserving individuality. In the Indian context, it involves moving forward with the world while upholding the essence of Bhartiyata. It’s about making Bharat viksit and thereby contribute to the global good. For successful global governance in the emerging era, it’s the only way to go.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Senior BJP leader