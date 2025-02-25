The tangled politics of 2 peoples with 1 tongue

For over 50 years, West Bengal and its political parties have joined Bangladesh in paying homage to the 1952 martyrs of the Bhasha Andolan (language movement) on Ekushey or 21st February. This year was different. The mood was sombre, heavy with a foreboding that events in the neighbouring country had changed the common ideological and cultural heritage.

In a spontaneous effort to compensate and almost as a move to reassure people, political parties across the spectrum did a little more in Kolkata. The apprehension articulated by author Abul Bashar that in the “confusion” of the turbulent times in Bangladesh, it has “lost itself” was affirmed by speakers of all stripes. Constrained by her position as chief minister, a circumspect Mamata Banerjee said, “We should not talk about another country,” at the event organised by her government to do two things at once, pay homage to the martyrs and celebrate International Mother Language Day.

In Kolkata’s College Square, lined by bookshops and universities, the CPI(M) organised a programme that paid tribute to the language martyrs of Dhaka through the National Book Agency in collaboration with the Students’ Federation of India, and celebrated the Red Book Day to mark the publication of the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in 1848. A pamphlet with an article by Communist Party founder Muzaffar Ahmad on fundamentalism, authoritarianism and imperialism as well as former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu’s 1946 speech in the then Bengal Legislative Assembly was released.

Regardless of the 2,217-km border that separates the Muslim-majority population of Bangladesh from the Hindu-majority population of West Bengal, the two sides are bound by the shared language, ideological and cultural heritage of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam on the one hand and the Bengal Renaissance, a period that stretched from the late 18th to the early 20th century, on the other. And yet, the communalism of religious identity has also been a powerful ingredient in the politics of both West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The weaponisation of Islamic fundamentalism in West Bengal by the BJP to create a constituency of Hindus is not new. It has, however, acquired an edge it lacked before. Evidently, the BJP senses it can strengthen its ties to its core constituency of ‘Hindu refugee families’ who fled across the border for safety by raising the spectre of Islamic fundamentalism.

In the West Bengal assembly, during the budget session earlier this month, the leader of opposition, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, accused Mamata Banerjee of hosting Islamic fundamentalists linked to terror networks, called her a ‘stooge’ of the Muslim League and a patron the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a radical Islamic group in Bangladesh. Its leader, Jasimuddin Rahmani, was said to be involved in the bomb blast in West Bengal’s Khagragarh in 2014. He was released recently by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus.