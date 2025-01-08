UGC’s rules for college admission don’t suit all

“Education must not simply teach work; it must teach life.”- W E B Du Bois

Education is not merely the acquisition of a degree but a transformative tool that empowers individuals and societies. In India, education is deeply intertwined with cultural, social and regional identities.

Against this backdrop, the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new rules for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions pose a serious challenge to Tamil Nadu’s longstanding education policies and progressive ethos. These regulations, while ostensibly promoting flexibility and standardisation, risk undermining the quality, equity and autonomy of higher education, particularly in states like TN, where policies cater to regional needs.

TN has consistently been a forerunner in education. Under Chief Minister M K Stalin, the state has introduced groundbreaking schemes in higher education. Initiatives like the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, providing financial aid to girls pursuing higher education, and high-tech college laboratories showcase the state’s focus on access and quality. These efforts have significantly improved enrollment and reduced dropout among marginalised communities.

The state’s policy of admitting students to UG/PG programmes based on Class 12 marks reflects its commitment to meritocracy and inclusion. This enables students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education without expensive entrance exam preparation. The new UGC rules, mandating national-level entrance exams for UG/PG admissions, threaten to disrupt this. By privileging standardised tests, these regulations overlook the socio-economic and linguistic contexts of states like TN. Entrance exams often favour urban, English-medium students who can afford private coaching.