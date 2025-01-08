UGC’s rules for college admission don’t suit all

“Education must not simply teach work; it must teach life.”- W E B Du Bois
Education is not merely the acquisition of a degree but a transformative tool that empowers individuals and societies. In India, education is deeply intertwined with cultural, social and regional identities.
Against this backdrop, the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new rules for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions pose a serious challenge to Tamil Nadu’s longstanding education policies and progressive ethos. These regulations, while ostensibly promoting flexibility and standardisation, risk undermining the quality, equity and autonomy of higher education, particularly in states like TN, where policies cater to regional needs.
TN has consistently been a forerunner in education. Under Chief Minister M K Stalin, the state has introduced groundbreaking schemes in higher education. Initiatives like the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, providing financial aid to girls pursuing higher education, and high-tech college laboratories showcase the state’s focus on access and quality. These efforts have significantly improved enrollment and reduced dropout among marginalised communities.
The state’s policy of admitting students to UG/PG programmes based on Class 12 marks reflects its commitment to meritocracy and inclusion. This enables students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education without expensive entrance exam preparation. The new UGC rules, mandating national-level entrance exams for UG/PG admissions, threaten to disrupt this. By privileging standardised tests, these regulations overlook the socio-economic and linguistic contexts of states like TN. Entrance exams often favour urban, English-medium students who can afford private coaching.
According to a National Sample Survey Office report, only 17 percent of rural households have access to coaching facilities, compared to 52 percent of urban households. This disparity is starker in TN, where many are from rural and first-generation learner backgrounds. TN’s experience with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions serves as a cautionary tale.
Multiple studies, including one by the TN State Planning Commission, show NEET disproportionately excludes students from government schools and marginalised communities. Extending a similar model to UG/PG admissions risks replicating these inequities on a larger scale.
The UGC’s new rules, which allow for multiple entry and exit points and accelerated degrees, also raise concerns about diluting academic standards. Education is not a commodity to be consumed piecemeal but a cumulative process requiring sustained engagement and rigour. Allowing students to exit with certificates or diplomas after completing portions of their programmes risks producing graduates with inadequate knowledge. Furthermore, permitting students to pursue 50 percent of their courses online undermines the holistic learning experience of in-person education. Classrooms foster critical thinking, collaboration, and social interaction.
Education is a concurrent subject under the Constitution, allowing states to tailor policies to their specific needs. TN’s Dravidian movement has historically championed state autonomy in education as a means of advancing social justice. The UGC’s one-size-fits-all approach undermines this autonomy. The All India Save Education Committee’s demand for withdrawing these regulations reflects widespread concern about centralising education policy. As Biswajit Mitra, the committee’s treasurer, aptly noted, these rules risk dismantling the higher education system by imposing uniformity at the cost of regional diversity and equity.
The DMK has always viewed education as a tool for social transformation. Under the current government, this legacy has been strengthened through innovative measures. For example, the TN Skill Development Corporation launched programmes aligning higher education with industry demands, ensuring graduates are not only educated but employable. The new UGC rules are antithetical to this vision.
Instead of imposing uniform regulations, the UGC should adopt a consultative approach that respects the diversity of India’s education systems. States like TN should continue policies of UG/PG admissions based on Class XII marks, which have proven effective in promoting access and equity. If online learning becomes a component of higher education, the government must invest in infrastructure and digital literacy to ensure rural and economically disadvantaged students are not left behind.
Rather than promoting private coaching and standardised tests, the focus should be on improving public education quality. This would prepare students for higher education without barriers like entrance exams. The UGC must engage states, educators and students to develop context-sensitive, inclusive policies. While the December 23 deadline for feedback is a step forward, genuine consultation needs more effort.
The UGC’s new rules represent a shift towards centralisation, threatening the diversity of India’s education system. For TN, these regulations challenge its progressive education policies and social justice principles. The state will resist these changes and advocate for a decentralised, inclusive approach to higher education policy. The DMK, with its legacy of championing social justice and state autonomy, is uniquely positioned to lead this fight.
Thamizhachi Thangapandian
Member of Lok Sabha from South Chennai
(Views are personal)