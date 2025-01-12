Remembrance of things past at the dawn of 2025

The new year began with a certain stillness. The year just gone by, 2024, had been eventful, even turbulent. There was no guarantee that 2025 would be any different, let alone better, for myself or the world. But whatever happened outside, I knew I had to retain my inner poise and calm. And that would only come from purity of intentions and cleansing the inner being. Through tapas, askesis.

A new year’s resolution materialised: accept, not expect.

Then, on January 2, I met Sri Nandkishore Tiwari, better known as Guruji, who said almost the same thing to me: “Don’t expect anything from anyone.”

He had sent his book, Sahaj Smriti Yog, in original Hindi to me, asking me to write a preface or foreword. Unqualified to do so, I offered instead to write a shorter comment that might serve as a blurb or endorsement. I wrote it in Hindi, so let me translate, rather paraphrase, in English. “In this concise and concentrated booklet, Nandkishore Guruji explains and expounds ‘Sahaja Smriti Yoga.’ In short, it is realising one's true nature through a transformative relationship with the guru. Through this process, a spectator becomes a seer.

The unique feature of Sahaja Smriti Yoga is it eschews artificial, complex and cerebral methods of self-realisation. It emphasises direct experience through prajna or intuitive understanding. We may also call it the reorientation of our mentality towards wisdom.

The foundation of Sahaja Smriti Yoga, like many other paths in Sanatana Dharma, is a simple, ethical life, including waking up early, daily meditation, physical labour, and being true in thought, word and deed. One’s progress is nurtured in loving contact with the guru. Once the guru within us—that is, the divine discernment, vision and self-realisation, is awakened—we can become the natural medium of transformation of others.”

Rereading Guruji’s book brought to my mind an interesting comparison—given how deeply embedded Hindutva is in our political and cultural discourse today—with V D ‘Veer’ Savarkar’s definition of who or what is a Hindu. In Essentials of Hindutva, after claiming at the outset that “Hindutva is not a word but a history”, Savarkar asserts, “Hinduism is only a derivative, a fraction, a part of Hindutva.”