Outward appearances, inner motives and all that greed

Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, by the English calendar, was on January 12, but his birth anniversary, or Jayanti, according to the panchang or Indian calendar, is on January 21 this year. We cannot think of him without thinking of his guru, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, so it might be apt to recall some of the guru’s parables or teaching stories. Though quite brief, they contain profound, layered messages.

A popular parable goes that a crooked jeweller pretended to be very pious. His forehead was marked with sandalwood paste, he wore a tulsi mala and kept a japmala on his wrist all the time. So, people tended to trust him and brought him their business, sure that such a pious man would never cheat them. Whenever a group of customers entered his shop, he would exclaim, “Keshava, Keshava!” After a while, one of his shop attendants would answer, “Gopala, Gopala,” and after another pause, a second attendant would say, “Hari, Hari”. Soon after, a third attendant would say, “Hara, Hara”. Since these were all names of God, the pleased customers considered the jeweller a genuine, God-loving person.

But the jeweller and his gang used these names as a secret code. When the jeweller said, “Keshava, Keshava”, he asked, “What kind of people are these?” The man who said “Gopala, Gopala” conveyed his estimate of the customers that they were as ignorant and, therefore, as gullible as a herd of cows. The man who said, “Hari, Hari” then asked, through his words, “Is it safe to cheat them?” And the man who said, “Hara, Hara”, having also observed them carefully, gave them the go-ahead with his words.

The moral of this story is that we should try not to be instantly taken in by outward appearances, since there are many charlatans masquerading as holy men or even regular people pretending to be pious who put on a good act and try to make fools of us.