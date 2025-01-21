A 3D budget wishlist for varsities

Imagine a university managing to pay its faculty salary and covering its academic infrastructure operational expenses without having to rely on tuition fees. Imagine a university able to finance its long-term capital expenditure through access to low-cost debt repayable over a longer duration.

Imagine a university’s entrepreneurial test-bed connected to a talent pipeline to successfully push ideas from lab to market. Imagine a university able to provide student scholarships without relying on external support agencies. Re-imagine all of this happening for Indian universities that are an integral part of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Let me begin the exercise by plugging the stentorian chorus demanding spending 6 per cent of GDP on education. Comparing the higher education budget with the US, UK, Germany and Japan to build a case for increased allotment is like forcing a street racer on an F1 circuit. These countries have a tax-GDP ratio of 25-40 per cent, and hence the capacity to allocate more.

A growing India—with a tax-GDP ratio of 18 per cent and burgeoning priorities in defence, infrastructure, agriculture and rural prosperity—cannot afford such a share. It doesn’t mean education is not important; but also important is the realisation of the larger public good that private higher educational institutions (HEIs) deliver as a partner in India’s progress—and their functions can be accelerated through budget catalysts.