Feasting on the misfortune of the famous

As I write this column, reports are streaming in that Saif Ali Khan has recorded his police statement on the stabbing and attempted robbery case. But a lot else has transpired on the sidelines from the fateful morning of January 16, when the attempt took place, till date - in our imagination, conversations, calls, WhatsApp texts, Instagram reels and media shows.

Despite an official statement from Kareena Kapoor Khan “respectfully and humbly” requesting “the media and paparazzi to refrain from relentless speculation and coverage”, it is exactly what has come to pass.

The Khan family hasn’t been left alone by the unrelenting coverage going overboard in its quest for ratings, as every other living room in the country has been waiting to know each minute detail in the chain of events.

New paradigms have been set over the last 10 days of saturation coverage - from the screams of his younger son Jehangir’s nanny to confronting the intruder, from the stabbings and a piece of knife stuck in the spine to the surgery at Lilavati Hospital, from the auto driver who rushed him to the hospital to his health insurance package, from the alleged Bangladeshi migrant criminal to its fallout on Indo-Bangladesh relations, and the mismatch between the intruder initially seen on CCTV and the one arrested.

There have been some laughable “revelations” - one claimed it was Khans’ child Taimur who took his dad to the hospital - and an inconceivably shoddy job of rounding up random suspects and naming them before even a preliminary enquiry.

As Kareena said, in a challenging time when they have been trying to process things, such “constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming, but also pose a significant risk to safety”. She urged that their boundaries be respected and they be given space to heal and cope.

It reminded me of a column by media critic Shailaja Bajpai where, in the context of an unfolding tragedy being covered on TV, she had written how the omnipresent cameras wouldn’t allow people to grieve or even die in solitude, that in the times of media overkill we are left with no space to take shelter, not even in the privacy of our graves.