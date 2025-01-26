Crossing over from darkness to the light

The biggest snan or holy dip at the ongoing Mahakubh is on January 29, on Mauni Amavasya. The largest crowd is expected to gather then, approximately six crore people. Let us pray miscreants sent by known and unknown ill-wishers do not succeed in wreaking harm on the faithful multitudes. It is evidently no different on Earth from the cosmic dimension, where asuras and rakshasas frequently attack Devalok.

The good news is, though it may take time and involve much struggle, the asuras and rakshasas are always sent packing. There is a palpable connection between the Kshirsagara Manthan and the Kumbh that during the tussle between the asuras and devas, four drops of amrita (the nectar of immortality) fell on Earth at Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar and Nashik, which sustain humanity.

But why is Mauni Amavasya so important? Religion is tied to nature, which defines a way of life. This year, the Indian month of Magh is from January 21 to February 19. By the time Magh begins, the cold has noticeably receded. So, it is an ideal time to bathe in the waters of holy rivers. This is encouraged by the cultural belief that while the entire month of Magh is perfect for bathing rituals, Mauni Amavasya is especially significant as the holy water is believed to transform into nectar, cleansing sins for those who bathe in it.

Mauni Amavasya translates as 'the silent moonless night'. On this day, people observe silence for spiritual growth and self-mastery and offer tarpan to their ancestors. This is believed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors and eliminate pitru dosha. Tarpan apparently comes from the Sanskrit root word 'trup', which means 'satisfying'. Think of the word 'trupti' or 'tripti' in the mother tongues.