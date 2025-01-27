Need to shift gears after a decade of Beti Bachao

There’s a saying in Haryana, “Beti nahi bachaaoge, toh bahu kahaan se laaoge (If you don’t save daughters, from where will you bring daughters-in-law)?” Although it’s inappropriate to assume all daughters are brides-in-waiting, this remains a powerful slogan that continues to raise awareness against the serious negative consequences of sex-selective abortions in a state that has been facing a ‘daughter deficit’ for decades.

Despite decreasing poverty, increasing education and improvements in girls’ health, child sex ratios, especially the sex ratio at birth (SRB), continue to be low in India. It profoundly reflects the paradox of gender development in the country. To address this problem, on January 22, 2015, the central government launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign, which is now marking its tenth year. This milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on the progress achieved and ask what the way forward should be.

BBBP was launched to combat declining child sex ratios by improving survival, protection, and education of the girl child. Since independence, governments at the national and state levels have introduced several such programmes to augment women’s empowerment. While there have been signs of progress, the targets are still far from being met.

BBBP was launched with the dual objectives of curbing gender-biased sex selection and improving girls’ status, especially to raise the age of marriage and education level. The programme has been lauded for raising awareness about protecting and educating daughters. However, the progress towards gender development and equity has been a blend of triumphs and trials.