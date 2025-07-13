A courtesan’s awakening and Vyasa’s subtle genius

But Pingala was acutely lonely and longed for a secure life. She fantasised every day about a man who would fall in love with her and look after her for good with affection and respect. She prayed every day for this and worried about it constantly. She worried about it that evening in the soft purple twilight of Mithila as she stood at her door, and went on worrying until midnight, when she suddenly had a startling revelation. “Just what am I doing making myself unhappy, selling myself to men who are lamentable themselves, and desperately hoping that someone will love me and look after me? “

Am I so unintelligent that I can’t see how pointless this is? This body is but a cage of bones that will burn one day. Somehow, detachment has risen in my heart and set me free of my body.

“The best way to be happy is to be unafraid and live my life confidently with the faith that I’ll cope; that ‘someone’ is with me already,” she found herself thinking, amazed at her own clarity of thought. With that resolve, Pingala shut the door and sat down on her bed. No more would she look for affirmation outside when true happiness lay in self-possession and faith in God. Serene in her newfound realisation, she went to sleep happy. “And so, I learnt from Pingala that people can always remake their lives with independent reasoning,” says the young ascetic to the fascinated King Yadu. Retelling the story of Pingala, it struck me that it could have been set in any kingdom. But not only does Videha mean ‘bodiless’, but also, when set in the realm of Vaidehi Sita, Pingala’s story is textured with superb ironic depth. Realising the significance of that location made me feel close to the subversive mind of Vyasa. It was a ‘Vyasa moment’, as hundreds of thousands of people must have had before me, and always will.

Moreover, what shines through poignantly is that Vyasa, whom we honour on Guru Purnima, himself did not claim that crown but instead tells us very clearly that we should learn from the whole world. The profound humility of Vyasa’s intent cannot but melt the stoniest of hearts. What a worthwhile person he is to celebrate. No wonder a stage of honour is called a ‘vyasapeeth’ or Vyasa’s seat even today.

Renuka Narayanan | FAITHLINE | Senior Journalist

