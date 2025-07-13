The avertible influence of anti-U.S. bluster

It is true that Indian social media influencers have come of age. They probably have more views and clicks than mainstream media practitioners and influence millions more.
However, here’s the danger. First of all, their titles and headlines are misleading. Mere clickbait. They include, often misleadingly, if not mischievously, the name of some important political bigwig or another. US President Donald J. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in reverse order, are their favourites.
They also claim, week after week, video after video, that some “big action” is being planned. Or some big crash, when it comes to finfluencers, is in the offing. “Modi checkmates Trump” or “Dedollarisation Underway” are examples of the kind of headlines I am talking about. Of course, few, if any, of their dire warnings or hopeful predictions pan out as promised. Instead, the viewer is taken for a ride through more dangerous drivel or speculative slosh. Worse, many content creators and handles are faking images and voices of famous personalities, such as Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, or Jordan Peterson, to post content that has nothing to do with these worthies.
Some of this material is disinformation, plain and simple, weaponised and deployed for not-so-innocent and outright sinister ends. However, a lot of it is only boasting and bluster, good for business and profits. For, I am told, many of these channels are raking in huge bucks, some in stratospheric numbers exceeding ₹50 lakh or even ₹1 crore a month. With very little investment.
Even among the best of these influencers—whom I won’t name, as some are friends—the content is variable and not always reliable. However, one clear trend among all the pro-government channels is a mocking of US President Trump and an exaltation of our own great leader. No harm in old-style patriotism, you say?
But there is a downside to this, which I must spell out. Instead of speaking softly and carrying a big stick, we may end up talking, even shouting and screaming too loudly, while holding a little one. This doesn’t augur well for a rising power like India. Why? Self-delusion is sure to land us in a hole which we have dug for ourselves. I am going to stick my neck out here: India, to go on doing well, probably needs the US more than the US needs us.
Strategic autonomy, another name for non-alignment and another one of India’s proven past failures, isn’t our best bet when it comes to global geopolitics. Strategic alignment, I can understand, but strategic autonomy means little. And an alignment with the US on several key and shared interests—economic, military, technological, political, and cultural—is, therefore, in India’s interests.
I have said this earlier, and I will repeat— the arc of Democracy is the world’s best bet against chaos and disintegration, not to mention authoritarianism and totalitarianism. And both the US and India, as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, form a natural alliance. Instead of mocking Trump’s bid for a Nobel Prize, India could have backed it. What do we have to lose? In fact, we should have edged ahead of Pakistan in this game. In exchange for trade and tech benefits, of course.
Our anti-US bluster, often cloaked in nationalist fervour, risks alienating a key partner at a time when India’s global ambitions demand pragmatic alliances. The influencers’ obsession with sensationalism, whether it’s predicting the collapse of the US dollar or hyping up India’s supposed geopolitical victories, is misplaced. This barrage of boasting creates a distorted worldview.
Much of the propaganda is not just misleading but dangerous. The US remains the world’s largest economy, with a GDP of nearly $30 trillion, compared to India’s $3.5 trillion, which is already being projected to exceed $4 trillion by 2025. US military spending dwarfs India’s, and its technological edge, from AI to semiconductors, is hard to beat. It has bases all over the world and unmatched abilities on land, sea, or space. To pretend India can go it alone or that it has out-manoeuvred the US is to ignore the reality of our interdependence.
If the Indian public begins to believe that all the other powers are in steep or sudden decline but only India is rising, we not only risk antagonising some of our friends, but also make strategic miscalculations.
For instance, the narrative of “dedollarisation” is a favourite among influencers, but the reality is far less dramatic. The US dollar still accounts for nearly 60% of global foreign exchange reserves and is used in 88% of international transactions, according to SWIFT data from 2024. India’s trade, particularly in key sectors such as energy and technology, relies heavily on dollar-based systems. To cheer for dedollarisation without understanding its implications is shortsighted.
Moreover, the anti-US rhetoric often ignores the tangible benefits of India-US cooperation. The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia, has become a cornerstone of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, countering China’s growing influence in the region. The US is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $190 billion. American companies, such as Apple and Tesla, are increasingly investing in India, creating jobs and boosting manufacturing. Mocking the US or its leaders risks jeopardising this partnership, which is critical for India’s security and economic growth.
The influencers’ selective patriotism also glosses over India’s own challenges. While they celebrate India’s rise, they rarely discuss the structural issues—education gaps, infrastructure bottlenecks, or unemployment—that still hold us back. Peddling a simplistic narrative of India’s rise as an unstoppable force is not just misleading, it is, arguably, a disservice to their millions of followers, who deserve better than half-truths and hyperbole.
The deeper issue, of course, is the influencers’ lack of accountability. Social media influencers are often lone wolves, driven by views and ad revenue. The algorithms reward sensationalism, not accuracy. A video claiming “Trump Begs Modi for Help” might get a million views, but it contributes nothing to informed discourse. This isn’t just a problem for India. It is a global challenge. However, Indian influencers, with their massive audiences, have a special responsibility to act with integrity.
Finally—and let us get this right—superpowers play all sides, have fingers in all pies. If we expect unwavering loyalty or simplistic solidarity, we would only be foolish.
Makarand R Paranjape | RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE | Author and a commentator
(Views are personal)
(Tweets @MakrandParanspe)