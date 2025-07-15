Why the brand in the mirror must trust one

We live in the midst of a brand clutter. Look around. Nothing is unbranded anymore. Literally everything you and I use are branded items. Some more aggressively than others. Nevertheless, nothing remains pristine without the sacred or not-so-sacred touch—depending on what you believe—of branding.
There are daily-use products and, equally, service brands that many of us recognise by the labels they sport. Every category has a hierarchy of brands that spans the category of the popular, the premium and the luxury. Every breath you take and every step you take are dictated by a brand in some way or another. This newspaper in your hand is a brand, just as the toothpaste you used to brush your teeth with this morning is one. The book you will read later is a brand—as are all the people you meet today.
That brings us to the human brand—the persona brand each one of us is. If you have a name all your own, you are a brand. So am I. And there begins the journey of the human brand: a name given to distinguish one from the other. You and I are, therefore, brands in our own right, each with a distinct identity. When your parents gave you your name, the journey of your brand label began. We are wedded to our names till death. And, interestingly, beyond.
Human brands are really valuable offerings in the great marketplace of brands. While every one of our cricketers is wildly aware of the potential of their personal brand, many of us are blissfully unaware of the trueblue potential of our own. I have been working in the realm of personal branding for the last two decades. These brands are really as personal as the person is, and therefore to each their own.
Some prefer to focus on their personal brands and others just let it be. While some cultivate their brand image with care, others let it happen on its own. And then there are others who want to cultivate a brand persona which is not theirs at all. What, then, is right and what is wrong?
Brands are built mostly with method and a bit of madness. The ones built in this manner are carefully cultivated. To an extent, personal brands built this way are insecure offerings. They ape practices and processes from the realm of inanimate product and service brands and tend to set for themselves goals that are not true to them. They are not real in many ways. They are forced articulations of what they believe is good to be. It is not really what they are. And there lies the problem. Many a persona brand from the realm of politics are socialists by day and socialites by night.
Over the last two decades, of the 79 prominent politicians from across the spectrum in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Thailand I have worked with, only 14 have asked me to showcase them to be who they really are; 65 other souls prefer to be seen as better versions of who they really are. Some, of course, want vastly improved imageries, at times even diametrically opposed to their real selves. I have refused many. My ethos in personal branding is a simple one. If you are a wolf, look like a wolf. Don’t attempt a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ image. It rarely works. Even if it works, it does only for a while.
I do believe personal branding has three distinct avatars: the good, the bad and the ugly. The good is when you are using the tools of personal branding to promote your persona with a set of objectives to help people better their lives in some way. The good politician is that kind of an entity. To folks of this kind, the direction in personal branding is clear: you be you. Whatever you are, portray that with vigour. Don’t add one iota of garam masala to your image. Not even a tadka or garnish. That makes you a truthful persona who will be looked up to.
My ultimate icon in this space is Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji as a persona is a classic case-study of the point ‘you be you’. You might look crazy or irreverent. You might look to be someone swimming against the tide. So be it. That is your brand. Brands of this kind are remembered long after they are gone, as opposed to persona brands that are desperately seeking to look straight when they are really crooked.
Persona brands built inorganically, with imageries diametrically opposed to who they really are, fall by the wayside. Humans understand humans. Your neighbour and your target audience are intelligent and intuitive. Don’t ever think otherwise. Shortsighted brand managers will make you do things you mustn’t. Don’t. You be you!
At this point, I manage the personal branding of two babas (I don’t mean Baba Sehgal), six cricketers, two highflying bureaucrats, three ‘political startups’ (sons and daughters of politicians with an intention of entering politics), a clutch of corporate honchos, a bevy of startup founders, and a host of film stars from across Hindi and non-Hindi cinema.
Does this mean that there is one common format in which each one of them is branded? Not at all. The brand ‘you’ is as personal as you are. Build it to represent who you are. To do this, do you really need a brand-coach? In some cases, you do. But in reality, my strong belief after being a practitioner in this space is that you don’t. You are your best brand manager. Persona branding is a do-it-yourself thing. Do it for yourself. Pour integrity into it and you will not go wrong.
To those who are looking for an external coach to guide, wait a bit. You will soon have one. Pick from an array of personal branding AI apps that are agent-driven. These agentic AI apps know you well. They are linked to your URL, your browsing history, your habits and usages, your social media mentions, your participation in apps and, importantly, are linked to the real persona. Your persona brand manager agent will guide you every step of the way. Every action of yours will be tailored to stick to the persona you are and want to be seen to be. Importantly, as you navigate the personal branding journey, you be you. Only you. Just you.
Harish Bijoor | Brand guru & founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc
(Views are personal)
(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)