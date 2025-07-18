Cue music for a Himalayan pas de deux

India-China relations started with hope in the 1950s with the Panchsheel Agreement, stuttered later in that decade and deteriorated sharply in the wake of the 1962 war. Since then, it has fluctuated, with a sharp downturn over the last decade. Of late, it is again showing signs of revival.

The early 1950s are often referred to as the age of Nehru, during which he, along with a few other leaders, helped unite the Global South into a bloc of non-aligned nations as a counterbalance to the US and the USSR. While Nehru emerged as a prominent figure, his Chinese counterpart Zhou Enlai was less visible internationally. Nevertheless, the two leaders forged a strong relationship. Zhou’s visit to India in 1954 generated considerable excitement, and later that year, Nehru visited China.

The New York Times described the atmosphere during Nehru’s visit, saying people crowded the six-mile route from the Beijing airport to the city, joyfully chanting the Chinese slogan that translates as “Long live peace” and the Hindi phrase “Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai”. Nehru and Mao Zedong’s meeting lasted four-and-a-half-hours, during which Mao candidly acknowledged that China was less developed than India, a fact only revealed in the minutes of the meeting released in 2015.

The relationship began showing signs of strain after the 1955 Bandung Conference of Afro-Asian nations, co-hosted by Nehru and Indonesia’s Sukarno. Zhou played a significant role at the conference, garnering support from many leaders. It was during this period that Pakistan and China began strengthening their ties.

Tensions escalated with the Lhasa uprising in March 1959, fueled by rumours that the Chinese authorities intended to arrest the 14th Dalai Lama. Despite India’s clear support for Chinese rule over Tibet, uncertainty grew within the Chinese leadership over India’s intentions. Chris Ogden, in his 2022 paper, ‘The Double-Edged Sword: Reviewing India-China Relations’, observes, “Although India had recognised Chinese suzerainty over Tibet and classified it as an autonomous region, the Indian government’s decision to harbour the Dalai Lama after his escape in 1959 heightened distrust and frustration in their diplomatic relations.” Additionally, Chinese support for the Mizo and Naga uprisings in the Northeast exacerbated India’s concerns.