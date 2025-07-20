A time for thoughtful gestures

Today is Kamika Ekadashi, extra special because it falls in the holy month of Shravan, which commenced on July 11 and ends on August 9. It is meant to be a time of reflection, spiritual inquiry, and stock-taking of events, relationships, and directions that are important to us. A calendar opportunity provided by tradition to re-evaluate what we want to keep, and think of how we can make small or big changes for our well-being.

The belief goes that this Ekadashi is further powered by the preceding Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 6. That's also known as Dev Shayani Ekadashi because it's believed to be the day when Bhagavan Vishnu enters a four-month period of celestial 'sleep' in Yoga Nidra, or yogic 'sleep'. The entire responsibility of keeping the universe going falls on Lord Shiva during this annual occurrence, a period also known as Chaturmaas or 'four months'.

It's believed that it's good luck to regularly listen to the Vishnu Sahasra Namam or 'The Thousand Names of Vishnu', a passage from the Mahabharata, during this period. Grandsire Bhishma imparted it to Yudhishthira from his bed of arrows. Or else, read or listen daily to even one verse from the Bhagavad Gita. This is recommended to connect with and channel Mahavishnu's deeply restful and powerful Yoga Nidra energy into our lives, thereby reducing stress.

To enhance this step in our personal journey, and in our sakhyam or friendship with God, we are also given a recommendation for Kamika Ekadashi, indeed for the entire month of Shravan. The recommendation is simple yet powerful – donate to those in need, giving whatever you can of food, clothing, water, or monetary assistance. Everything counts, big or little. Even a student or someone on a tight budget can make small but thoughtful gestures to earn merit.