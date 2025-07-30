Going beyond blame game to address fear of flying

Not a day has passed since the Air India crash in Ahmedabad when there has not been an incident involving planes—takeoffs aborted, aircraft skidding off runways, engines catching fire, flights returning to base after takeoff, cancellations, and diversions to other airports due to technical glitches have almost become routine. We also had six helicopter crashes involving pilgrims in Uttarakhand in this period, out of which two were fatal accidents.

No wonder a sense of foreboding pervades the public’s mind. The vivid live video of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fireball and images of its aftermath are still haunting the imagination of the nation and the world. Though more people die in road and train accidents in India than anywhere else in the world, people are asking, “Is it safe to fly?” This is why we have to look at the larger picture of Indian aviation today.

First, of course, is Air India. The preliminary investigation report into its flight 171 crash has raised more questions than answers. It has stoked conspiracy theories and TV-presenters-on-steroids are working overtime sowing confusion. Aspersions are being cast by the pilots’ association on the integrity and fairness of the probe agencies. Charges are being levelled that the truth has already been made a casualty.

Given the trepidation in the air, the aviation ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation must do everything to earn the confidence of the public and the aviation community. They must speedily conclude the full investigation and publish the report for public knowledge. The cause of the accident must be established without fear—to learn from and avoid future disasters.

For itself, Air India has to get its act together fast and earn back the reputation of its glory days during JRD Tata’s charismatic leadership in the pioneering phase before independence. The airline lost its sheen and glamour after nationalisation and JRD’s exit from the airline. It has had never-ending woes ever since.