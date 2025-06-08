Business of politics after busyness of war

After the immensely successful and strategically path-breaking “Operation Sindoor,” it is back to business as usual in India that is Bharat. By business, I mean politics. Because politics isn’t just about gaining and retaining power, whether at the Centre or the states, it is also India’s biggest business. Of course, going back to its original meaning, by “business”, I also mean whatever keeps us busy. Nothing preoccupies the nation, as we know only too well, as much as politics. It is so ubiquitous and pervasive that it obsessively involves us in almost all aspects of our lives—from the family to the nation. That is why I rate it higher than Bollywood, cricket or, for that matter, even religion, as both our national passion and pastime. Not to speak of our topmost source of information and entertainment. And given the wartime—or now post-war but still hostile—environment, the distinction between information and entertainment could not be more blurred.
“Operation Sindoor” was a series of strikes so precise, so restrained, yet so audacious that the world paused to take notice, albeit grudgingly. The whole country, on the other hand, was agog as the Indian armed forces, with their deadly resolve and impeccable aim, delivered a resounding slap to the face of “rogue nation” Pakistan.
The result? Mission accomplished. A masterclass in military might. However, throughout the conflict, we were also embroiled in a deafening, at times sickening, misinformation battle. Not only with our enemy but with ourselves. With political parties jockeying to position themselves as adversarial beneficiaries. Did we forget that we were at war with Pakistan, not with each other? The result? A masterclass in political theatrics, starring none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main, if not sole and singular, protagonist of this blockbuster. And why not? The nation is no longer at war. Therefore, we must revert to our favourite melodrama, national politics.
Forget the soldiers, the strategists, or the intelligence operatives. Forget even the victims of Pahalgam. All of them were important in drumming up national sentiment when we were fighting. Now, it is open season again when it comes to divisive rhetoric and political propaganda. Again, the winner is clearly Modi. He has, once again, outsmarted the Opposition by co-opting their best and brightest to blow his trump and march to his drumbeat—free junkets for them at taxpayers’ expense, great publicity for the ruling regime.
Who would grudge Modi the spotlight, even if it is roundly, if not exclusively, focused on him? He is dressed for the occasion, with changing headgear suited to different venues. The saffron Modi-Bundi-clad camp followers serve merely as background adornment.
The Opposition is, once again, in disarray. Fighting among themselves, scoring self-goals galore, diminishing the prestige of the nation whenever they can, except the lucky ones who got to represent India overseas.
In both the domestic and international sweepstakes, the winner takes all. And who is the winner? Modi, of course. With a compliant media and an army of trolls, no longer watchdogs but rather lapdogs. “Godi,” let us not forget, means lap.
When Operation Sindoor was greenlit, Modi stood tall. He deserves all the credit for leading the nation with determination and fortitude through a difficult interlude. By declaring that he had given the armed forces a “free hand,” he unleashed a never-before-seen counterstrike. Let the professionals do their job, right?
However, the moment the mission succeeded, Modi swooped in like a Bollywood hero crashing a villain’s lair, stealing the thunder with as little subtlety as the latter. The armed forces? Relegated to the background like extras in a Modi biopic, showering rose petals on him, families included. Wasn’t that in bad taste? But who dares to say it? The nation’s victory was branded, packaged, and sold as “Modi’s Triumph”.
Isn’t the script familiar? Even the dialogue is Bollywoodesque, reminiscent of Sholay: “Sukh Chain Se Roti Khao, Warna Meri Goli To Hai Hi.” Modi’s narrative machine has kicked into overdrive, churning out press releases, tweets, and carefully staged photo-ops. Who’s to complain? The crowds and the masses love it. Who needs King Khan when they have Hindu Hriday Samrat Modi?
The national hero’s face is everywhere. The directive is clear: this is Modi’s show, and no one else gets a speaking role. It’s not just a military victory; it’s a Modi victory, a Brand Modi extravaganza, complete with hashtags, memes and catchy slogans. “Just Modi is Enough” is back, baby, and it’s louder than ever.
With elections looming in Bihar, Modi’s re-playing his greatest hits. The strategy is simple. Flood the airwaves and wifi with his image, his voice, and his undeniable Modi-ness. Operation Sindoor isn’t just a geopolitical win; it’s an ad campaign ad.
But here’s the kicker: this isn’t Modi’s first rodeo. The “Just Modi is Enough” shtick has been trotted out before, and the results have been … let’s say, mixed. The BJP’s past attempts to make elections a referendum on Modi’s charisma haven’t always panned out. Voters, it turns out, are pesky creatures who care about things like jobs and roads and not having to dodge potholes the size of small lakes.
In 2019, Modi’s larger-than-life persona failed to get his party past the 240 mark. Forget about 300, let alone 400- paar. Shouldn’t real nationalists, especially those who value India more than any individual leader’s personality cult, sound a warning note? I have, I confess, often been branded and, at many times and in many contexts, rendered akin to “untouchable” as a Modi supporter. In any case, it is always easy to deride or discredit the ‘English-speaking intelligentsia’. Given the political polarisation, let me be more specific: India needs bipartisanship when it comes to national security, not a lame-duck parliament with a co-opted opposition.
And, yes, some truth-telling in peacetime after the war and the propaganda battle is won? Admitting verifiable losses in a conflict is a sign not of weakness but of responsible leadership.
(Views are personal)
Makarand R Paranjape is an author and a commentator.
(Tweets @MakrandParanspe)