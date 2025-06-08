The stories we don’t tell at work

Why should we care?

Because Disney isn’t unique, every organisation, from startups to universities to governments, tells stories about itself. These stories might seem need and tidy from the outside, but if we dig deeper, the untold stories shape culture, distribute power, and influence who belongs and who doesn’t.

Boje’s insight is that real organisational change doesn’t start with a new mission statement or slogan. It starts by listening to the antenarratives that don’t fit the script. They’re often where innovation, resistance, and renewal begin. Microsoft, the organisation I used to work for before founding Network Capital, changed its mission statement in 2014. Since then, the company’s valuation has grown tenfold under the leadership of Satya Nadella. In addition to getting its strategies and priorities right, it made sure to allow multiple narratives to coexist, compete, and thrive, contributing to the company’s evolving story.

So if you’re leading a company, ask: what are the stories you’re not telling?

And if you’re working within one, pay attention to the whispers in the hallway. They’re early signals. In an era where trust is fragile and the future is uncertain, maybe the most powerful thing a leader can do isn’t to tell a better story, but to build a world where more stories can be heard.

