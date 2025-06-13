Erasing the hyphen between India and Pakistan

The events of the year 2000 resonate vividly in my memory. Back then, I was serving as the deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Brussels, a city known for its rich political history and culinary delights. It was in a charming, homely restaurant that our ambassador Chandrasekhar Dasgupta—one of the most astute diplomats India has ever produced—hosted a lunch for several members of the European Parliament. Needing to discuss the Kashmir issue with them, he was understandably nervous, pacing back and forth in the reserved room, carefully contemplating his words.

When the guests arrived, we first enjoyed a delightful lunch. But the real treat came when the ambassador took the floor. With remarkable eloquence, he spent approximately 30 minutes elucidating the Kashmir issue and India’s perspective on Pakistan. As a newly-minted diplomat, one particular element of his speech struck me profoundly: his impassioned plea to the audience not to think of India and Pakistan as two sides of the same coin.

For years, international dignitaries visiting India would also make a point of visiting Pakistan, seemingly to maintain diplomatic balance. “Do not hyphenate India and Pakistan,” he declared. “If you want to come to India, you are most welcome. If you want to go to Pakistan, go to that country. But, for heaven’s sake, don’t consider that because you come to India, you are obligated to go to that country.”

Fast forward to the present, and I find myself reflecting on whether there has been a significant shift in India’s foreign policy—much like the ‘changes’ seen in other areas of governance. We criticised Nehru’s protectionist policies, yet we now embrace the idea of ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) while navigating the complex South Asian landscape. While we once sought dominance in the region, we appear to have ceded some ground to China.