Confronting life’s fragility with ancient wisdom

This is a first in conflict resolution for the project of communal life with maximum damage control. It’s a survival directive from the earliest Hindu worldview that internal strife absolutely has to be managed because nobody is going anywhere. Here they are, and here they stay. Hence this official statement: “Live and let live for the greater good.”

We hear this point reiterated in many ways in the sixteen principal Upanishads that follow the Vedas. The Upanishads inquire, reflect, debate and theorise about this existential issue. And they continue to expand the concept of Ekam Sat.

Sat literally means “What is” or what exists. Its fundamental aspect, they say, is a ‘Superself ’ or ‘God’, an intangible spirit. Amazingly, it contains every physical form and pervades every physical form. It’s an essence so subtle that mere words fail to express it.

However, the Upanishads don’t mean to give up without trying, for the concept is too mind-blowing. So, they settle for comparisons that everyone can understand: that the Superself is “Pushpa madhyeyathagandham, payomadhyeyathaghrtam, tilamadhyeyathatailam,” or “As scent in a flower, as ghee in milk, as oil in a sesame seed.” Further, “Om purnamadahpurnamidam, purnatpurnamudachyate, purnasyapurnamadayapurnamevavashishyate.” It means, “The Superself that contains everything is the whole. Everything that comes from it is a whole in itself, and yet it’s a part of the bigger whole.”

This is our first theory of a cosmos or universe that includes Earth and everything in it, as well as the galaxy comprising the sun, moon, stars, and planets. So, if it all belongs to the Superself, the Isha, what’s everybody fighting about? “Don’t be greedy,” says the opening verse of the Isha Upanishad; “Ishavaasyamidamsarvamyatkinchajagatyamjagat, tenatyaktenabhunjitha ma gridhah, kasyasviddhanam,” or “Everything moving or unmoving within the universe is controlled and owned by the One. So, we should accept only the stuff we need and not covet anything else, knowing to Whom they belong.”