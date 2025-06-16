A crash that flies in the face of our hubris

In the case of some, the airline in question will be avoided for a while. In some cases, even if you are not the one flying, you will advise your near and dear ones not to fly the airline if there is choice put in front of you. In some more due-diligence oriented minds, the aircraft maker in question will be avoided (if there is a viable choice to make). In the case of some, due diligence will be done on the age of the aircraft, its history of flying, its accident record and more. Paranoia is back. At least for a while—though I suspect, a very short while.

We are all suddenly feeling vulnerable. This incident has shaken us. This incident has stirred us. Simply and bluntly put, this incident has really scared us, whether we are willing to admit it or not. In many ways, it has made all of us accept the fact that not everything is in our control. There is more to life than meets the eye. The fall of AI 171 has really woken up our sensitivities and our sensibilities. It has made us feel more human than we ever otherwise do maybe. It has made us get off the pedestal of pompous life, if at all for a brief set of days.

Our collective psyche has been hurt. Many people have asked me to comment on the future of brand Air India, as well as the future image of brand Boeing at large. My one answer to all has been a simple one: This is not a moment to talk of what will or will not happen to these brands. The Tata group that owns Air India is possibly India’s most respected and responsible business group with a heritage of responsible business, social and ethical behaviour. They will do what they are meant to do, without any reminders or cajolement. There are far more important issues at hand for now. This is a sensitive moment. Let’s respect it and put a gag order on ourselves for a month and let our monkey minds settle. Once through, let’s ask Air India the answers it needs to give us all.

This is not the time to ask for the blood and sweat of any of those involved. This is a moment to just shed tears. A moment to take care of our collective tears as well. A moment to console and condole each one of us. Om shanti.

