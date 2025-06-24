Hearing Kashmir's call for progress

In the prevailing wilderness of global and national events, public attention has partly shifted away from the Pahalgam terror strike that was followed by the response of Operation Sindoor only a few weeks ago. What may have gone unnoticed are a few signs of a move back to normalcy shown in Jammu and Kashmir.

For one, the opening of the world’s tallest rail bridge over the Chenab was an affirmation that Kashmir would move forward undeterred. Tourism is again picking up. Yet, irrespective of this, anxieties and emotions triggered by the terror attack will take time to settle—both among the local population and visitors.

More than any guarantee from outside, what provides assurance is the newfound belief and determination of the Kashmiri people. Candlelight vigils, shutdowns and community leaders leading the castigation of terrorism were signs of a sure shift from past trends. There were processions of condemnation in every corner of the valley in the aftermath of the attack. The strong, united response against terrorism appeared to be an extension of the spirit of electoral participation seen last year.

The tenacity of this new Kashmir was significantly drawn from the two spotless elections in 2024, first for Lok Sabha and later for the assembly. There were no complaints of fatigue among the people even though the two elections were held in short succession. Campaigning by the parties and candidates was as combative as it could be, with a significantly larger number of candidates, especially women, hitting the ground than in the past.