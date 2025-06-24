Hearing Kashmir's call for progress

In the prevailing wilderness of global and national events, public attention has partly shifted away from the Pahalgam terror strike that was followed by the response of Operation Sindoor only a few weeks ago. What may have gone unnoticed are a few signs of a move back to normalcy shown in Jammu and Kashmir.
For one, the opening of the world’s tallest rail bridge over the Chenab was an affirmation that Kashmir would move forward undeterred. Tourism is again picking up. Yet, irrespective of this, anxieties and emotions triggered by the terror attack will take time to settle—both among the local population and visitors.
More than any guarantee from outside, what provides assurance is the newfound belief and determination of the Kashmiri people. Candlelight vigils, shutdowns and community leaders leading the castigation of terrorism were signs of a sure shift from past trends. There were processions of condemnation in every corner of the valley in the aftermath of the attack. The strong, united response against terrorism appeared to be an extension of the spirit of electoral participation seen last year.
The tenacity of this new Kashmir was significantly drawn from the two spotless elections in 2024, first for Lok Sabha and later for the assembly. There were no complaints of fatigue among the people even though the two elections were held in short succession. Campaigning by the parties and candidates was as combative as it could be, with a significantly larger number of candidates, especially women, hitting the ground than in the past.
The voter turnouts carried a powerful message. The five Lok Sabha constituencies saw a turnout of 58.58 percent. For the 90-member assembly, it went as high as 63.88 percent. Border constituencies, including the 470 polling stations near the Line of Control returned remarkably high turnouts. Assembly segments of Pulwama, Zainapora and Eidgah, saddled with a history of militancy and boycotts, registered 10 percent higher polling than in 2014. There was not a single repoll and no violence. Befittingly, the election in the territory was termed “Jashn-e-jamhuriyat”, a celebration of democracy.
Elections in the erstwhile state of J&K were marked by protests, boycotts, threats and fear, which led to low turnouts. Contrasted with allegations of poll-rigging and a sense that the elections were imposed by the authorities, the two elections last year had the semblance of a choice made by the people, of the people and for the people. After the process, there were no grievances from any candidate, winner or loser, or even the ever-intrusive J&K watchers. There were no complaints about unnecessary detention or high-handedness.
These were no consolation elections either, customised for any constrained zone. The ‘gold standard’ of election management was equally applied. Ensuring accuracy of the electoral roll, strict enforcement of the model code, capture of money and drugs, facilitation of voters including home voting for the needy, webcasting of polls—each bit meticulously followed. Not taking away from the special sensitivity about the Union Territory, the elections were like anywhere in India. The achievement would look taller if seen against the complex background of bifurcation of the erstwhile state, abrogation of Article 370 and delimitation of constituencies that preceded the polls.
However, the electoral process is not the main point of discussion. Both the character and outcome of the two elections was a collective yearning for peace and progress, that went much beyond voting action—a rejuvenation of the force of the people who themselves led the process, writing a chapter of vindication. The Election Commission described the exercise as “underscoring a renewed spirit of civic participation and hope for a new era with people deciding their own future”.
The assembly election made it clear that the people of the valley have taken responsibility for their own lives, veering away from the gun and choosing peace and progress instead. Citizens were, in a way, giving a reply to the elements of dissonance and sabotage both inside and outside the country. The consensus among political parties for holding the elections suggested a unity of purpose.
While being a battleground of political ideas, polls do create a social cohesion that is valuable. Stability and energy generated by free and fair elections can galvanise a whole community to push forward development and reconstruction. J&K elections have created a resounding trail of community strength that can overcome shocks like the Pahalgam massacre and jumpstart normalcy.
A level of normalcy is ordinarily a prerequisite for conducting elections. At the same time, elections augment normalcy and add to its quality and endurance, by endowing it with legitimacy. Jammu and Kashmir has accrued this capital which should help it see through aberrations like Pahalgam in a social and political sense and help buttress security even while the state may have its arsenal in paused readiness.
The terror attack was a manifest attempt to disrupt peace and distract people, especially the youth from the democratic and developmental path they so decisively chose through the two elections. The good thing is that the successful conduct of elections has fortified the polity and the society of Kashmir against these and other challenges, big or small, present or future. Hopes born out of the democratic churning of 2024 are likely to keep growing; not to be doused by odd voices or acts of insinuation and skepticism from outside or within.
Akshay Rout |Former Director General, Election Commission of India
(Views are personal)