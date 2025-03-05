Trump's love for American oil and the fuel of disruption

He who cannot change the very fabric of his thought will never be able to change reality.

—Anwar Sadat, Former President of Egypt and Noble Peace Prize winner

Energy is back on centre stage as Republicans trump the race to the White House. To re-assert America’s dominance on the oil frontier, the president has tacitly challenged OPEC’s prerogative as he seeks to ramp up production. Oil has orchestrated political symphonies for a very long time and still does.

The oil embargo of 1973 made the US privy to their energy vulnerability due to reliance on imported oil. The need to break up OPEC or neutralise its clout over oil markets was an ‘option’ way back in January 1974 when James Schlesinger, US Secretary of Defence, conveyed hints of ‘military intervention as a last resort’. A year later, in January 1975, in a press interview, Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State under President Gerald Ford, repeated the hint at ‘using force’ to disrupt ‘order’ in the Persian Gulf. Arab leaders threatened to blow up the oil fields in such an eventuality. Fortunately, neither of the delinquencies occurred.

The UK in the 1970s was steadily losing economic power and earned the epithet ‘sick man of Europe’. In the aftermath of the ‘oil shock’, the advent of North Sea oil proved a game changer for Margaret Thatcher-led Conservatives as it diminished OPEC’s dominance in the early ‘80s. It heralded Brent’s ascent as the global benchmark, currently setting the price of three-quarters of the world’s traded oil at the Intercontinental Exchange . The British privatisation then ushered in a nouveau hydrocarbon era, with almost 50 percent of its revenue generated by this sector and a dramatic resurgence of a weakening economy.

Drawing from history, Washington bets on oil to assert its relevance as it attempts to ‘rein in the powers’ that hold the key to oil taps. Trump invokes the oil industry to increase production in a fervour to push down prices and tame inflation. However, for OPEC, it is a lesson learnt from the crash of 1986. Surplus oil led to slippery economics for the leaders within the fraternity. Saudi Arabia reduced production by more than 50 percent to ‘regulate’ the market yet lost its share to Russia, the US and Mexico at that time. Ironically, some OPEC members cheated on their quota, and the market was awash with oil, despite the cuts, as prices eroded by 60 percent and failed to cover lost ground.

Since 2022, the US and EU have pursued incremental sanctions on Russian oil in a bid to prevent Russia from monetising its oil wealth to realise its military ambitions. As the White House goes stricter on Iran’s oil facilitation to China, aiming to thwart the Islamic republic’s efforts to further its “nuclear programme”, the oil market reacts with apprehension. “Teapots” (small private refineries around Shandong province of China) have gradually scaled down production. If sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and a stranglehold on Russian supplies via secondary sanctions are meaningfully implemented, a sizeable portion of supply would cease to quench international thirst. Any semblance of sombre prices is difficult to fathom in such a scenario.