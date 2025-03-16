Heritage isn’t Just Built or Constructed

The first thing I noticed were the wildflowers in the grass. The grass in Humayun’s tomb complex in Delhi was dotted with little flowers— lavender-coloured mazus, yellow-hued sorrel, blue pimpernels. If you allow lawns to run a little wild, tiny flowers and herbs join the blades of grass. In a fertile, wild garden, you can have a riot of colour and shapes, miles more interesting than a monotonous grass lawn. As I took in the vistas, I realised spring had struck with a breathless, florid force. Above these miniscule herbs towered a huge tree, boughs spread out, decorated with large, red flowers.

It was impossible not to notice the new semal blooms framed across the centuriesold tomb. Semal, the Bombax ceiba, flowers once a year at spring. It feels like a heritage tree—this is an Indian species which is a source of both beauty and value. In the manner of the best kind of heritage, it is a thing that helps create culture. People eat the flowers and buds in a moist sabzi. Birds, bats and mammals forage at the flowers, a major source of nutrition before the hot summer months. The beauty of the tree—its size and majesty—is also something to be witnessed. Despite the heat, or smoke, semals flower with abundance on road sides and parks both.