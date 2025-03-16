Local arms production making good headway?

There’s been a significant shake-up in the massive $650 billion global armaments industry following the Ukraine war; and India too seems to be making a splash with a reduction in arms imports. Is this a pointer to growing indigenization of defense production? It’s been talked about, but for decades has moved at a snail’s pace. Is that changing now?

India, which was the world’s top arms importer till last year, accounting for 9.8 percent of armaments purchase, has now gone down a notch this year becoming the second largest, with imports falling by 9.3 percent between 2015-19 and 2020-24.

What is most significant is the steady decline in purchases from Russia, India’s main defense partner. The latest data shows, while Russia continued to be the largest seller of arms to India with a 36 percent share, there was a perceptible decline from 2015-19 (55 percent) and 2010-14 (72 percent), according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) which releases annual trade figures.

The Ukraine war has been the main cause of the churn. The country has been fighting for survival since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and became the world’s largest importer of major arms in the period 2020–24. Its imports increased nearly 100 times over 2015–19. European arms imports too grew by 155 per cent in the same period in response to the Russian threat.

Among the top arms exporters there has been a big churn too. Though the top 10 remain the same, the United States further consolidated its position as the largest arms merchant, increasing its share to 43 percent, while Russia slipped to 3rd position after France. Russia’s exports fell by a huge 64 percent as the Ukraine sanctions kicked in, decreasing its global share to 7.8 percent.

In the regional South Asia arms race, Pakistan’s imports grew by 61 per cent between 2015–19 and 2020–24. Of concern to India is the Pakistan-China axis consolidating. China became even more dominant as Pakistan’s chief arms supplier, accounting for 81 per cent of Pakistan’s imports in 2020–24, compared with 74 per cent in 2015–19.

U.S pressure

India’s long-standing position of doing a delicate balance between the US-led camp and the Russian bloc has just got tougher for two reasons. The Ukraine war has sharpened the divide between the two blocs; and the ascendence of US under Donald Trump has made ‘non-alignment’ by India and other developing countries even more untenable.

Under pressure from the anti-Russia sanctions, India has been slowly but surely pulling back from buying discounted Russian oil. That story is being repeated in armaments purchase. At a recent conclave of a media house, the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, unabashedly demanded New Delhi dismantle its special ties with Russia. “India has historically bought significant amounts of its military from Russia, and we think that is something that needs to end,” he said.

India has a huge trade surplus with the US, and the latter has been calling upon India to ramp up purchases of American defense platforms in preference to Russian ones. Recently, Russia has offered India its advanced Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets, with the possibility of joint production in India; but during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House, Donal Trump unilaterally announced India would be buying his F-35 jets. Clearly the scales are tilting towards Washington DC.

It is in this context there has been some urgency in ramping up local defense production; and some headway has obviously been made since we are seeing lower numbers in armament imports.

Ramping up at home

Union defense minister Rajnath Singh has promised $100 billion in fresh domestic military hardware contracts by 2033 to spur local arms production. This decade India has moved beyond assembly and begun manufacturing helicopters, launched its first homemade aircraft carrier, and conducted a successful long-range hypersonic missile test.

The local armament infrastructure has also built a small but robust arms export industry with saw sales last year worth $2.63 billion — a tiny amount compared to the big players, but a 30-fold increase in a decade. India is also close to announcing a landmark $450 million deal to supply Indonesia’s military with supersonic cruise missiles.

While 60 percent of India’s defense production is by public sector units like Hindustan Aeronautics and Mazagaon Dockyards, an increasing number of private players – L&T, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Paras Technologies, Adani Aerospace to name a few – have expanded the industry. Quite recently, in October last year, TASL launched the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India, which will manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft.

Marking the event, a government press release said defense production in FY2024 had reached a record Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY2024, up from Rs 46,429 crore in FY2015.

These are impressive figures, but there is a caveat. Once must remember the core of India’s fighting machines continue to be imported – from the Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines from France, to the S400 Triumf surface-to-air (SAM) defense missile system from Russia. And it will quite some time before we have the technology to replace these.