Reflections on Lent and the Ganga of Christianity

This year, the 40-day-long Christian fast called Lent began on March 5 and will end on April 17. It seems the word ‘Lent’ comes from Latin, meaning fortieth, since the fast is observed for 40 days.
The fast is in spiritual preparation for the foundational event of the Christian faith, which is Easter, occurring this year on April 20.
Easter is the anniversary of the day that Christians believe Jesus returned from the dead. Known as the Resurrection, it is the most important Christian event after Christmas.
Lent commemorates the 40 days that Jesus is believed to have spent fasting in the desert before beginning his public ministry. Fasting is an old practice across religions and cultures and some say that the new Christian faith adopted it as it grew and evolved from being an underground cult for the West Asian underclass in its beginning to a formal public religion celebrated by kings.
It is said that Jesus undertook this fast after being baptised in the river Jordan by John, his cousin. John was a Jew, like Jesus, and an active preacher in the area of the river Jordan in the early first century Common Era. He is also known as Yahya bin Zakariya, or John, son of Zachariah. According to the Gospels, John anticipated the coming of someone much greater than himself, the promised Messiah of the Old Testament.
It is said that John belonged to a semi-ascetic sect of the Jews called the Essenes who expected the messiah to come and practiced ritual baptism, that is, the pouring of water on the head as a sacrament or holy act. John was apparently put to death by the Roman emperor Herod Antipas for criticising him publicly.
In the Gospel of Mark, John is described as wearing clothes of camel’s hair, and living on locusts and wild honey. The Gospel of Matthew adds that John wore a leather belt. The Gospel of Luke adds an account of John’s infancy, describing him as the miraculous son of Zachariah, an old priest, and his wife Elizabeth, who was past menopause and therefore unable to have children. According to this account, the birth of John was foretold by the angel Gabriel to Zachariah while he was attending to his duties as a priest in the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. Elizabeth is described as a “relative” of Mary the mother of Jesus, in Luke 1:36. Mary is told by Gabriel, “And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren”. Other gospels do not mention this relationship and so some scholars doubt it.
Jesus comes to John, and is baptised by him in the river Jordan. The account describes how, as he emerges from the water, Jesus sees the heavens open and the Holy Spirit descends on him “like a dove”, and he hears a voice from heaven that says, “You are my son, the beloved; with you I am well pleased”.
This is John’s description of it, not a direct statement by Jesus. Unlike the other gospels, it is John himself who testifies to seeing “the Spirit come down from heaven like a dove and rest on him”. John explicitly announces that Jesus is the one “who baptizes with the Holy Spirit” and John even professes a “belief that he is the Son of God” and “the Lamb of God”. In the Gospels of Mark and Luke, Jesus himself sees the heavens open and hears a voice address him personally, saying, “You are my dearly loved son; you bring me great joy”.
However, the Gospels agree that it was his baptism by John in the river Jordan that revealed his mission to Jesus and moved him to retreat into the wilderness to fast and pray for 40 days before coming back to proclaim his ministry. It is said that when Jesus was hungry from fasting, Satan tempted him thrice, promising him great rewards if he did these things. First, to turn stones into bread, then, to throw himself down from a hill-top to test his god, and thirdly, to take the kingdoms of the world by force. But Jesus refused him.
That is why, to honour the strict fast kept by Jesus, Christians observe Lent, and usually give up red meat and alcohol in this period, although lean meat, fish and eggs are consumed. Children are urged to go without cakes and sweets during Lent, and practicing Christian adults apparently hold back from some favourite dish or the other.
I came unexpectedly close to the baptism of Jesus in 2005 while visiting Jordan. I went to the little, brown river Jordan through an atmospheric grove of tamarisk trees in ‘Bethany over the Jordan’. The Jordan is the Ganga of Christianity so I did namaste instinctively, and respectfully put some water of Jordan on my head like I would have at an Indian sacred river. Looking up, I noticed an elderly Australian couple staring wistfully at me. They did not dare attempt to come down the muddy bank to the river. I gestured impulsively, asking if they wanted me to fetch them water, and they broke into smiles. So, behold a Hindu scampering up and down the bank with Jordan water in her tightly cupped hands, pouring it on one head, and running back for more. I felt deeply moved, and close to John and Jesus that day on the banks of their holy river.
(Views are personal)
Renuka Narayanan