The growing crisis of ragging in Kerala

Ragging in Kerala’s educational institutions has become an organised crime, which at times is facilitated by drug abuse. Despite the strict laws to counter such brutalities, many educational institutions choose not to report such incidents. Often, perpetrators receive political protection, enabling them to continue their violent activities on campus with impunity.
A recent example of this horrifying situation was the tragic death of J S Siddharth, a student at a Pookode veterinary college. For days, he was brutally assaulted by a group of senior students in the courtyard of the boys’ hostel. The attackers stripped him and subjected him to unimaginable cruelty. Not one of those 100-odd students who witnessed this assault dared to intervene or report it. Eventually, Siddharth took his own life.
This cannot be considered a suicide—it’s murder. The ones who physically tortured him are not the only culprits. Those who stood silently, paralysed by fear, are to be equally blamed. The core of this fear stems from the political patronage enjoyed by the perpetrators and their links to crime syndicates. Students fear if they speak up, they too will be subjected to similar brutality.
It’s shocking that the leaders of the Students’ Federation of India, the student wing of the CPI(M), led this inhumane torture. Following the incident, it was disturbing to witness the party, the state government and the college administration competing to shield these criminals.
Despite thorough investigations by the anti-ragging squad and the CBI, the case took an unexpected turn in the high court. A single-judge bench dismissed the brutal ragging as mere “disciplinary action” and granted conditional bail to the accused. The prosecution made no serious attempt to challenge the ruling. Within less than a year, the suspended officials were reinstated and the accused were permitted to resume studies. Siddharth’s parents were forced to approach a division bench, which issued a stay on readmitting the accused.
Political patronage has emboldened such perpetrators, leading to a surge in ragging across Kerala’s campuses. Student leaders were found orchestrating horrific abuse in the Kottayam Government Nursing College, with leaked videos exposing inhumane torture. Similar incidents of violence were reported from University College in Thiruvananthapuram and Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam. The fact that political organisations continue to protect the accused raises serious concerns.
Kerala High Court’s decision to set up a special bench to handle ragging cases is highly commendable. I believe the judiciary was forced to take corrective action because of the protests by activists, including myself, against the high court’s single-member bench’s ruling. I also demand amendments to the anti-ragging laws and stricter enforcement.
Countless incidents of ragging go unnoticed too. Recently, a report surfaced in Bengaluru that a Malayali student had been forced to drink cleaning lotion, leading to permanent organ damage. In another shocking case, someone broke a promising young athlete’s leg to prevent him from competing. The twisted minds of a few can destroy innocent lives forever.
The influence of violence in media, easy access to drugs, and the lack of strict enforcement of laws have worsened this crisis. During my tenure as home minister in Kerala, a ‘Clean Campus, Safe Campus’ initiative was introduced to eliminate ragging and drug use in educational institutions. The discontinuation of such policies has led to an alarming rise in drug abuse on campuses. It has resulted in tragic incidents like the recent killing of 10th-standard student Shahbaz in Thamarassery, who was beaten to death by his peers. The students’ Instagram conversations revealed they were engaged in organised crime.
The belief that ragging is confined to colleges was shattered by the suicide of Mihir, a 9th-standard student at Ernakulam Global Public School. Unable to endure bullying, Mihir died by suicide. Disturbingly, leaked Instagram messages showed his schoolmates celebrating his death. It would not be an exaggeration to say it seems we are witnessing the rise of a generation without empathy.
The mental health crisis faced by our younger generation is an urgent concern. Psychological well-being should be given as much importance as physical health. However, mental health support is virtually non-existent in our public education system. How many schools in Kerala have qualified counsellors? If students are caught using drugs, how many institutions report it to the authorities? What actions are taken against offenders? These critical questions remain unanswered.
Parents, teachers and school authorities must actively monitor students’ mental health. Any signs of distress or behavioural changes should be immediately reported. Unfortunately, many children do not have a safe environment at home or school, where they can openly discuss their struggles. If such issues remain unaddressed, we will see a rise in either severely depressed youngsters or dangerously criminal-minded ones. Proactive measures are essential to prevent this crisis from worsening.
Ragging is not just about physical abuse; it’s an assault on dignity. The emotional and psychological scars it leaves can be lifelong. It is our collective responsibility to create a safe, supportive and dignified environment for students in every educational institution.
(Views are personal)
Ramesh Chennithala | Senior leader of Kerala Congress and member of the Congress Working Committee