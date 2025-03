Just when those in the movie screening business were figuring ways to face the changing market—somewhat like a latter-day version of Guru Dutt as the fallen filmmaker in Kaagaz ke Phool—multiplex problems seem to be multiplying.

Last month, a Bengaluru consumer disputes redress commission fined multiplex chain PVR-INOX ₹1 lakh after an angry consumer’s complaint that he had been made to watch too many ads that had significantly delayed the movie’s start. The commission asked movie theatres to display the precise time of a movie’s start. The order was stayed by the Karnataka High Court, but the show isn’t over yet.

As if the case was not enough, the Karnataka government in its latest budget announced a ceiling of ₹200 per movie ticket at all theatres in the state including multiplexes. It also promised a government-aided multiplex in the state capital, ostensibly to encourage Kannada movies.

Ironically, the merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX was itself an industry event that acknowledged a slump in the screening business and the need to cut costs. The screen slump comes with the backdrop of southern-language films such as KGF and Pushpa that have been hits even in dubbed versions released in the north. Notably, Karnataka’s movie producers seem to like the price cap, because not every movie is as successful.

It’s not easy to reverse-swing the business back to the days when profits came from ticket sales and ads. We need innovations at various levels—and some out-of-the-box-office state support. You cannot outlaw abundance in market economics, but you can play packaging tricks. Take a leaf out of the potato chips business: the tuber is cheap, but wafers enjoy huge profits. The problem is that movies are already being sold in something like small packets delivered at home—it’s what the OTT revolution is all about.