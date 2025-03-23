Appreciative success of mindfulness

There was a time when the unapologetic and bold style of Anu was shockingly brow-raising. “Who is this girl?” They looked in disbelief, hid their appreciation, of a “wow!” This was at a time when India had only rickety, compromising coalitions that had debilitated the economy. I wasmodelling in England when one day I was asked, “Where are you from?” I replied, “India.” An almost polite question followed next, “Your English is so good! Where did you learn it?” “In India,” I smiled. Flabbergasted, they would almostalways change the topic of conversation.

The French labelled me a Mulatto, inItaly I could be one of them, in America they argued I was Spanish. In the midst of all this, what I found interesting was they all wanted to grab me to be one of them. This I took as a compliment. They liked me. With no social media in sight, this was genuine ‘like’. This international appreciation comforted me. Especially as at that time I struggled hard to find an acceptable place in my country as a young girl alone, who was unabashedly trying to make it on her own. And then, she did.

The blockbuster Aashiqui, gifted me an unknown future that was not even in mine or anyone else’s wildest dreams. Last week the media asked me: “What is your message on Holi Anu?” I told them to celebrate the colourful festival mindfully, without hurting any person or the environment. Eco friendly colours propagate a oneness with our surroundings. Holi has layers of meaning. Beneath the kaleidoscopic facade lies a ritual of ashes that came from Holika’s pyre. The fire is a metaphor for the eternal dance of Shiva, of birth and rebirth after destruction, and death. As a yogi, Ipromote a life lived meaningfully andjoyfully with a mindful existence. It