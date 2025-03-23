Appreciative success of mindfulness

There was a time when the unapologetic and bold style of Anu was shockingly brow-raising. “Who is this girl?” They looked in disbelief, hid their appreciation, of a “wow!” This was at a time when India had only rickety, compromising coalitions that had debilitated the economy. I wasmodelling in England when one day I was asked, “Where are you from?” I replied, “India.” An almost polite question followed next, “Your English is so good! Where did you learn it?” “In India,” I smiled. Flabbergasted, they would almostalways change the topic of conversation.
The French labelled me a Mulatto, inItaly I could be one of them, in America they argued I was Spanish. In the midst of all this, what I found interesting was they all wanted to grab me to be one of them. This I took as a compliment. They liked me. With no social media in sight, this was genuine ‘like’. This international appreciation comforted me. Especially as at that time I struggled hard to find an acceptable place in my country as a young girl alone, who was unabashedly trying to make it on her own. And then, she did.
The blockbuster Aashiqui, gifted me an unknown future that was not even in mine or anyone else’s wildest dreams. Last week the media asked me: “What is your message on Holi Anu?” I told them to celebrate the colourful festival mindfully, without hurting any person or the environment. Eco friendly colours propagate a oneness with our surroundings. Holi has layers of meaning. Beneath the kaleidoscopic facade lies a ritual of ashes that came from Holika’s pyre. The fire is a metaphor for the eternal dance of Shiva, of birth and rebirth after destruction, and death. As a yogi, Ipromote a life lived meaningfully andjoyfully with a mindful existence. It
But then, while our very own Gita is a
powerhouse of wisdom—“He who is
unattached to everything… neither
rejoices nor recoils, his mind stable”—our general lack of decency is abhorring. It tarnishes India’s image around the world.
Take for example, a recent flight fromChicago to Delhi, which had to turn back due to clogged toilets. According to the airlines, eight out of 12 lavatories, in both business and economy, became “unserviceable” due to passengers having shoved polythene bags, rags and even underwear blocking the plumbing. This is embarrassing and does no good to the reputation of Indians or the country. The ‘chalta hai’ mindset ends up reflecting a troublesome lack of civic responsibility—a misguided bravado that revels in flouting rules.
Personal developmenteventually shows up in how you behave.That has been the focus of my life and Irejoice in sharing it with the community. According to yoga, this disregard for public spaces and other people starts in the mind. My endeavour is to raise the mental status of children; instilling positive attitudes, self-inquiry and awareness. It should start as early as possible, forming the basis of mental health.