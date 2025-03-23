Engineering the core with emerging wrapper

Let us examine the engineering education trajectory with specific interest in software services. The year 2K and e-commerce created a demand for Computer Science (CS)/Information Technology (IT) professionals that saw an unprecedented growth during the period 1996 to 2005. The after effects of the Dotcom bubble and global financial crisis dented further growth. However, the resurgence of IT industry, thanks to massive infusion of liquidity and IT spending that relied on software efficiency across all sectors, saw an increasing enrolment percentage in IT/CS courses as against traditional engineering disciplines. The post-Covid period further accelerated this demand in emerging technologies with CS and AI programmes hitting and breaking the enrolment roof. Current levels of mindless enrolment in popular courses need calibrated policy making that strikes a balance between traditional and emerging engineering programmes. Lack of such calibration shall fan the flames of popularity which comes with no invitation and leaves with no farewell. Oversubscription to Computer Science and its flashy derivative programmes shall be an overkill on the engineering graduate outcome at a time when India needs a balanced scorecard when it comes to engineering graduates. We need Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Biotechnology, etc. graduates with optimum inputs on emerging techno-management skills like AI, IoT, Supply Chain, etc.

As India marches ahead with big plans in domestic manufacturing with various PLI schemes in semiconductor, electronic components, automobile, etc. the need for a supportive ecosystem of qualified engineering graduates is imminently essential. Mere skilling will only scratch the surface when manufacturing requires engineering talent with deep insights.

The current slew of reforms and regulations that promote academic flexibility and non-academic glitter should not be a flash flood that causes structural damage to India’s higher education ecosystem and must be seen in the light of preparing graduates for the Workplace of the Future. Are the reforms and regulations of various statutory bodies in this direction? The answer lies in the willingness of statutory bodies and the propensity of universities and higher-education institutions to align their resources compatible with reforms. An empty core (traditional engineering) with a designer wrapper (emerging tech) needs to be replaced with a competent core inside an emerging wrapper so that flash floods don’t wash away core engineering. In short: Engineer the core with emerging wrapper.