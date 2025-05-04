The force that can bind us

I was greatly struck by reading in a book on sacred trees that in India, “trees are considered like human beings, as if blessed with a soul and a heart that weeps with grief and laughs with joy. It is believed they have feelings and aspirations like mankind.” Just so, Parvati, the mother goddess, embodies unconditional love in Indian tradition, and I recalled a story about one of her famous devotees, the Kanchi Mahaswami, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati (1894–1994).

He often toured the country meeting people from all walks of life. On one such occasion, sometime in the 1960s, he was camped by the river Kaveri. An old, blind Muslim gentleman of the region sent word that he wished to meet the sage, who sent word back inviting him to the evening sadas or gathering. When the old gentleman arrived, devotees on duty escorted him to the sage and seated him close by.

A debate was going on between invited Sanskrit pandits on the nature and attributes of Brahman, the Supersoul or God. The discussion was highly learned and intense, since each participant was a tarka simham or ‘lion of debate’.

The sage and the old gentleman listened with great interest to fascinating theories and beautiful quotations. The Muslim gentleman appeared to follow everything as though he too was well-versed in Sanskrit. This attracted many curious glances from the gathering. But the sage appeared impervious to their glances and whispers.

When the scholars were done, the sage invited the old gentleman to speak about God according to the view of his religion. The old gentleman demurred. “I’m afraid to speak, I’m not usually asked to give my views,” he said. But the sage insisted. “I know that you know Sanskrit and followed every point made. Now do tell them about God as you were taught,” he invited cordially.

The old gentleman could not say no to the sage. He stood up and said, “My religion does not ascribe a form to God. But it speaks of God’s love. Today I have sensed that love, anbey swarupam (the embodiment of love),” and pointed to the sage. The pandits and onlookers found themselves in tears. Such mutual love and respect are also ‘us’ if we choose to co-exist pleasantly.