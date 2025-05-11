A mango miracle and birth of India's first woman saint

With ‘Nari Shakti’ powerfully messaged by the Armed Forces, I recalled the first-known woman saint of India and how Mahadev repeatedly took her side. She was Karaikkal Ammaiyar from the 6th century.
Her name means ‘Respected Old Lady of Karaikkal’ in Tamil. Her life was chronicled in the 12th century in a book on the 63 Nayanmar, or Tamil Shaiva saints, called Periya Puranam. She invented a genre of devotional poetry called the andhadi. ‘Anth’ means ‘the end’ and ‘adi’, ‘the beginning’, in Sanskrit, Tamil, and several Indian languages. In this poetic form, a line’s last word becomes the next line’s first word. Several notable Tamil poets used the andhadi with vigour and beauty. So, she also contributed significantly to Indian literature.
Born as Punitavati, the only child of a wealthy merchant, Dhanadattan, in Karaikkal, she was absorbed in Shiva from childhood. She sang songs about him, regularly visited his temple, and was delighted to serve Shaiva mendicants food.
Her parents got her married to Paramadattan, the son of a prosperous merchant from Nagapattinam. Paramadattan was full of doubts and questions about god and the existence of divinity. He and Punitavati were from two ideological extremes. Punitavati’s parents persuaded Paramadattan to settle in Karaikkal. Paramadattan went to conduct business every day in his new shop while Punitavati cooked and kept the house.
One morning, one of Paramadattan’s friends sent him two fine, ripe mangoes, which he forwarded to Punitavati. While cooking lunch, she heard a hungry mendicant’s call and fed him rice and one of the mangoes.
When Paramadattan came home, Punitavati served him the remaining mango, which he enjoyed immensely and asked for the second one. This demand terrified Punitavati, who did not dare admit she had given it to a religious mendicant.
She panicked and ran away to the puja room to pray to Shiva to save her from censure. This is where the legend takes over. When Punitavati wept piteously to Shiva, lo and behold, a mango appeared miraculously in her hand. She took it to Paramadattan. But he found the second mango far superior to the first. He asked his wife how this was possible, and she had to tell him the truth. Of course, Paramadattan did not believe her. “Prove it. Go ask your god for another mango,” he said angrily.
Punitavati ran back to the puja room, and Paramadattan followed. Shiva favoured his distraught devotee. Another mango manifested and vanished the moment Paramadattan touched it.
Stunned, Paramadattan left for his shop to think things over. “She is capable of receiving divine miracles,” he thought agitatedly. “But I am an ordinary mortal. How can I look at her as my wife now? She is far above me. I can never live normally with her again.”
Paramadattan ran from Karaikkal to Madurai, where he started a new life. He sent a message to his father-in-law, claiming he was going on a long trading expedition. In Madurai, he settled down and married Bhagyavati, the daughter of a trading partner. They had a daughter. He named their daughter ‘Punitavati’ out of respect for his first wife, now seeing her as his family goddess.
Meanwhile, the abandoned ‘goddess’ pined for her lost husband. Seven lonely years passed without any word. Her parents were supportive but could not console her.
One terrible morning, a family friend brought the news that Paramadattan was married in Madurai and had a daughter. Punitavati, shocked, begged her parents to take her to Madurai. There, they found Paramadattan with his wife and daughter, who all fell at her feet. Paramadattan explained his actions and begged for forgiveness. Punitavati’s loyal heart shattered.
She stumbled to Shiva’s sanctum nearby. “Lord, I have loved you since childhood,” she cried. “You have twice blessed me with your grace. My youth and beauty are useless now. Turn me into an old hag whom no man will look at. Let me spend the rest of my life at your temples.”
Immediately, she transformed into a hideous old hag and cried out in joy. Everyone was frightened by how easily Shiva granted her wishes. She left her parents and began wandering from town to town.
Her joy in her liberation found expression in poetry in temple courtyards, in the form of the andhadi. People listened, marvelled at the new literary form, and wrote down her songs. Stripped of her looks and earthly ties, Punitavati felt like a free-floating particle.
One day, Shiva asked if she had another wish. She boldly asked to see him and Parvati dance. To her wonder, they appeared, smiling, and danced gloriously. Time lost all meaning. Falling at their feet, Punitavati vanished forever, but her name and songs remain loved to this day.
Renuka Narayanan
Senior journalist
