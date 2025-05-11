A mango miracle and birth of India's first woman saint

When Paramadattan came home, Punitavati served him the remaining mango, which he enjoyed immensely and asked for the second one. This demand terrified Punitavati, who did not dare admit she had given it to a religious mendicant.

She panicked and ran away to the puja room to pray to Shiva to save her from censure. This is where the legend takes over. When Punitavati wept piteously to Shiva, lo and behold, a mango appeared miraculously in her hand. She took it to Paramadattan. But he found the second mango far superior to the first. He asked his wife how this was possible, and she had to tell him the truth. Of course, Paramadattan did not believe her. “Prove it. Go ask your god for another mango,” he said angrily.

Punitavati ran back to the puja room, and Paramadattan followed. Shiva favoured his distraught devotee. Another mango manifested and vanished the moment Paramadattan touched it.

Stunned, Paramadattan left for his shop to think things over. “She is capable of receiving divine miracles,” he thought agitatedly. “But I am an ordinary mortal. How can I look at her as my wife now? She is far above me. I can never live normally with her again.”

Paramadattan ran from Karaikkal to Madurai, where he started a new life. He sent a message to his father-in-law, claiming he was going on a long trading expedition. In Madurai, he settled down and married Bhagyavati, the daughter of a trading partner. They had a daughter. He named their daughter ‘Punitavati’ out of respect for his first wife, now seeing her as his family goddess.