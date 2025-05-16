Branding and messaging a conflict

Operation Sindoor was crisp and clear in its intent. There was a rush to register the name as a title for future creative works in the realm of cinema, books, and more that could come by. The “I want it first” mentality became somewhat of a creative-vulturism exercise, though. Expect books, movies, and OTT shows to happen in the near and medium-term future. Marketing-vulturism (if I may call it that) did not spare a rather sensitive moment, such as a near-war skirmish, even.

Two, Operation Sindoor saw a very savvy communication exercise put into place by the government. The daily press briefings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in the middle and two thoroughly composed women armed forces officers, in the guise of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, brought dignity, bravado and calm composure to the briefings. Two women officers were leading the show out here, just as the Pahalgam attacks had purposively killed the men and gone after the ‘Sindoor’ of the women involved. Additionally, it was clear to the world that India does not distinguish between one religion and another, and that we remain a very secular country with respect for every religion. The distinction in imagery of the two sets of briefings done by Pakistan and India was clear and in-the-face. And the world watched. In sheer communication terms, this was a coup of sorts as well. He, she or they who thought this out has done it well.

Three, after decades, we are witnessing what I will call information warfare at its best or worst. In the dissemination of information, there is a reliable source, which is the government, and then there is the non-government actor (NGA). The NGA are really a set of people at times prompted by governments in rogue nations to put out totally false and completely propaganda-oriented information. Pakistan did precisely this, and, therefore, we had reports of “Bangalore Port being bombed” by Pakistan, just as we had reports of India bombing its religious places to create tumult. Or the piece of fiction that India bombed religious places with malicious intent. The idea is to create fear and chaos. Everything is fair in love and war, you see.

This time, the NGA had media and digital actors joining the melee of disinformation spread. Digital platforms such as X (and Y and Z) had misinformation of every kind in terms of text and video evidence. One of the biggest viral items that went digitally berserk for a while was the news of a coup in the Pakistan’s army establishment with General Asim Munir, Chief of the Pakistan Army, arrested. And everyone joined the party, till realisation dawned that it was yet another piece of false news.