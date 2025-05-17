Mental health guardrails for the young

Economic Survey 2024 focused for the first time on the loss of productivity due to mental health issues in India. It is estimated that 10.6 percent adults in India are afflicted by mental disorders. There is also a shortage of trained specialists, with only 0.75 psychiatrists available for every 100,000 Indians. The problem is more pronounced in rural areas. According to the WHO, the country’s economic losses due to mental health concerns would amount $1.03 trillion for 2012-2030.

At such a time, the number of younger Indians facing mental health issues is on the rise. This can impact academic performance, social behaviour and induce a proclivity for addiction among students. William Wordsworth had written: “To be young was very heaven.” The youth today would find it difficult to relate to such lines and would consider it far removed from the reality of the challenges faced by them.

The brutality of competition in higher education and the difficulties in finding suitable jobs only exacerbates stress levels and anxiety. Many students who are meritorious find that the dice is loaded against them due to the selection process. The results of the civil services exam declared recently saw a success rate of a mere 0.2 percent.

While exam reform will hopefully happen soon, the harsh realities of hyper-competition devolves on the youth, who are unsuccessful despite their abilities and hard work. The crackdown in the US on visas for higher education is factor adding to the uncertainty of many Indian students. To move on from disappointing results requires resilience and grit, and professional counselling and guidance will help the process.