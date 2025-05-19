Transformative tool, not just a headcount

The government’s recent decision to conduct the census is a significant and welcome one. As the world’s most populous country, India is at a historic crossroads. Its demographic scale is both a tremendous opportunity and an immense challenge. Population shapes every aspect of India’s life—economic growth, social cohesion, political representation and public welfare. The forthcoming census, therefore, is not just a routine exercise in counting heads; it is a vital instrument for understanding the complex mosaic of identities, aspirations and inequalities that define the nation today.

Since its inception in 1872, the Indian Census has transformed into the world’s biggest and one of the most comprehensive sources of demographic, economic and social information. The upcoming census promises to break new ground, particularly with its proposal to include caste enumeration—a move with far-reaching implications across domains such as demography, economy, gender equity, electoral delimitation and citizenship.

The colonial-era censuses were designed not just to count people but to classify them, often using caste, language, geography and ethnicity as tools of social stratification to serve imperial governance. Post-independence, India emphasised a unified national identity over rigid social categories. Consequently, caste data collection was restricted to scheduled castes and tribes, while broader caste enumeration was deliberately avoided.

After nearly a century since the last full caste count in 1931, the forthcoming census may open a new chapter. Detailed caste data on the size, distribution, gender profile and socio-economic profile of caste groups, will provide policymakers, activists and social scientists with sharper tools to address inequality, affirmative action and regional disparities.