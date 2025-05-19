Transformative tool, not just a headcount

The government’s recent decision to conduct the census is a significant and welcome one. As the world’s most populous country, India is at a historic crossroads. Its demographic scale is both a tremendous opportunity and an immense challenge. Population shapes every aspect of India’s life—economic growth, social cohesion, political representation and public welfare. The forthcoming census, therefore, is not just a routine exercise in counting heads; it is a vital instrument for understanding the complex mosaic of identities, aspirations and inequalities that define the nation today.
Since its inception in 1872, the Indian Census has transformed into the world’s biggest and one of the most comprehensive sources of demographic, economic and social information. The upcoming census promises to break new ground, particularly with its proposal to include caste enumeration—a move with far-reaching implications across domains such as demography, economy, gender equity, electoral delimitation and citizenship.
The colonial-era censuses were designed not just to count people but to classify them, often using caste, language, geography and ethnicity as tools of social stratification to serve imperial governance. Post-independence, India emphasised a unified national identity over rigid social categories. Consequently, caste data collection was restricted to scheduled castes and tribes, while broader caste enumeration was deliberately avoided.
After nearly a century since the last full caste count in 1931, the forthcoming census may open a new chapter. Detailed caste data on the size, distribution, gender profile and socio-economic profile of caste groups, will provide policymakers, activists and social scientists with sharper tools to address inequality, affirmative action and regional disparities.
The census has always been central to demographic planning—tracking fertility rates, migration patterns, literacy, urbanisation and ageing. The coming census will update the national mirror, revealing the trajectory of India’s population growth, its gender composition, shifts in rural-urban balance, and the regional disparities that continue to shape economic opportunity. When overlaid with caste data, the census can help uncover intersectional inequalities: how caste identity interacts with poverty, employment, education, health outcomes and access to state services. Economic planners will gain critical insights into workforce composition, housing conditions, infrastructure needs and the informal sector.
Gender, caste, representation
While the passage of the historic Women’s Reservation Bill promises to reshape India’s political landscape, its effective implementation hinges on robust and up-to-date data—precisely the kind the census will deliver. The inclusion of caste enumeration adds critical depth to the gender narrative. It will enable policymakers to move beyond aggregates and examine the intersectional realities faced by women across caste groups.
This would significantly impact political representation. Disaggregated data would enable the benefits of women’s political reservation to reach historically marginalised sections. Data on the demographic size, social conditions and political aspirations across caste lines can help guide the design of sub-quotas or complementary measures within the women’s reservation framework.
Insights on education levels and employment patterns can inform capacity-building efforts, leadership training and support systems for newly-elected women representatives. This is crucial for transforming formal representation into meaningful political participation.
The census is also crucial for electoral delimitation, which involves redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies to reflect population changes. The 42nd Amendment (1976) froze delimitation until 2000, later extended to 2026 by the 84th Amendment to prioritise population stabilisation.
The proposed census will provide the basis for a post-2026 delimitation exercise, which has the potential of reshaping the political map. Population shifts from rural to urban areas, inter-state migrations, and demographic expansion in parts of India could lead to new debates on representation, reservation, and the balance of power between states. If caste data is integrated, it may also influence decisions on caste-based political representation and reservation.
The census also intersects with the creation of the National Population Register, which aims to document every resident as a precursor to the creation of a National Register of Indian Citizens under Section 14A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. While data for the NPR was partially gathered during Census 2011, it remained incomplete. There is no doubt that a well-implemented NPR can strengthen service delivery, planning and national security.
However, the exercise to create the NRC in Assam has raised sensitive questions about documentation, identity and exclusion—particularly for marginalised populations who may lack documentation. Balancing the goals of enumeration with protections for vulnerable groups will be a major governance challenge. Lessons from Assam should be carefully analysed and the weaknesses overcome.
A complex exercise
The census presents unique technical, political and ethical challenges. Overcoming these challenges will require unprecedented collaboration between the stakeholders—the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, the National Commission of Backward Classes, state governments, research institutions and, most importantly, the public. Training enumerators, designing sensitive questions, building public trust, and managing political tensions will be crucial.
The census is not merely a statistical exercise; it is a profound opportunity to understand who we are as a society. For governance, it offers the promise of evidence-based, targeted and inclusive policymaking. For citizens, it reinforces the importance of participation and trust in democratic institutions.
To truly harness its potential, the government must enhance transparency, encourage scientific rigour, and actively engage with the public. It is however, essential to remember that the responsibility does not rest with the government alone—it is a collective national endeavour. “Meri ginti ho gayee hai” (I have been counted) is not just a slogan; it is a reminder of the sacred civic duty each one of us carries in building an informed, inclusive and integrated India.
C Chandramouli,
Former registrar general and Census Commissioner of India
(Views are personal)