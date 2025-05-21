New dream for South Asia to give peace a chance

Firstly, Indian democracy has to re-assert itself to ensure that its model always contains a yearning for peace. Here, peace is not a passive concept. It is a dream of alternatives, possibilities and one of the utopias we have to invoke is to revive the idea of South Asia. For this, India and Pakistan cannot be seen as nation-states. The nation-state as a possibility exhausts itself as an instrument of peace. What one needs is a broader idea of the commons in South Asia.

The second critical requirement is the idea of memory. Memory is the crucial grove—the poetics making peace a possibility.

I remember lecturing on partition at Lady Irwin College. As soon as I finished the talk, the college principal hurried me to a room and said her family was from Lahore. She excitedly showed me the picture of a haveli on her computer. “This is the home where my sister and I spent our childhood,” she said. “Even today, we debate whether the swing was on the left or the right.” It shows how memory can become absolutely crucial to retaining the idea of peace. Between the region as a commons and memory as the glue, the outline of peace as possibility becomes distinct.

The third point I want to make is that peace cannot be passive. It requires the inventiveness of civil society. One needs a new set of experiments and possibilities. One has to make suggestions where the Constitution and the syllabus intersect. The directive principles of the Constitution have to provide the tacit imagination of peace. As a discourse, they must become a continuous possibility for new peace projects, for new possibilities. Optimism, in fact, becomes the realism of the future.