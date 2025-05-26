Collapse of global morals in Gaza

Gaza today resembles a wasteland. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened. Hospitals, schools, water treatment facilities, and food networks lie in ruins. The survivors—an estimated 2.1 million—face an abyss of misery, hunger and disease. Nearly half a million people, including the vast majority of children, are facing catastrophic hunger, and the entire population is experiencing acute food insecurity. According to the UN, an alarming 71,000 children and more than 17,000 mothers need urgent treatment for acute malnutrition.

Meanwhile, the healthcare system is hanging by a thread—with hospitals facing mass casualty incidents amid severe shortages of supplies, equipment, blood and staff. The fuel that powers healthcare and water facilities is also being rationed and is running out. Aid, when it arrives, is sporadic, politicised, and often contingent on Israeli strategic objectives. Convoys are delayed, rerouted, or entirely denied access. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to target infrastructure and civilian shelters, including hospitals like Al-Ahli, where dozens were killed in a single strike.

The international justice system appears to be failing. Although the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over war crimes and crimes against humanity, their enforcement remains elusive. The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to end the occupation, setting a September 17 deadline, but without an enforcement mechanism, the mandate is likely to remain a pipedream.

UN experts describe Israeli tactics as mirroring “documented patterns of genocidal conduct”, citing the mass displacement of civilians, destruction of basic infrastructure, and the weaponisation of food and medicine. The UN genocide convention defines the crime as acts committed with “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”. It includes killing and inflicting life-threatening conditions.

Former EU foreign policy chief and a former president of the European parliament, Josep Borrell, has gone further, calling Israel’s actions “the largest ethnic cleansing operation since the Second World War”. He condemned Europe’s tepid response and called it an active enabler. The horrors Israel had suffered in the Hamas attacks in October 2023 could not justify the horrors it has subsequently inflicted on Gaza, he added.

The new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, has also added his voice to the suffering of the Gaza residents. “I am deeply hurt by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. May a ceasefire immediately come into effect.,” he said at his first Sunday address at the Vatican.