Uncorking angst: From hashtags to revolution

South Asia stands on the edge of a precipice powered by the ambition and angst of its young people. With half of the region’s two billion people under 24 years of age, it is really moot whether the demographic dividend subsists or has morphed into a nightmare.

For millions in the younger generations, it is almost impossible to find quality work or articulate their yearnings in an evocative manner on the public affairs of their Westphalian entities. Rather than becoming catalysts of transformative change, these young people have become unwitting instruments of instability and undemocratic regime change.

Every day, a new cohort of about 100,000 young South Asians look for work, but the economies do not offer enough opportunity. The skill gap is devastating: 93 million children remain out of school, nearly three-fifths cannot read till age 10, and almost a third are neither in education, employment, nor training. This explosive combination of high aspirations created by dazzling media feeds and limited state capacity creates a lethal Molotov cocktail that propels spontaneous mobilisations at a mega scale.

Unlike regions that trade and connect freely, South Asia remains one of the least linked in the world. Intra-ASEAN trade in 2024 was $752.5 billion while intra-South-Asian trade stands at a meagre $23 billion. This keeps economies stagnant and lets discords fester, thereby ensuring that the creative energy and potential of the region remain stifled and susceptible to the machinations of malefic external interests.

Hillary Clinton’s book Hard Choices has a whole chapter revealing that the Arab Spring of 2010-11 was not as organic as it seemed at first, but had activists schooled in technology camps run by Western powers. As Clinton’s senior adviser Alec Ross admitted, the US state department collaborated with tech firms to shield protesters while instructing activists in online subversion methods. The apprehension that authoritarian states had that the Internet would be weaponised to “foster regime change” was indeed prophetic.

South Asia is now the new battleground. In 2024, Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina alleged ‘the hyper power’ had indulged in subversion after she refused to hand over St Martin’s Island, a skerry with gargantuan strategic significance. In the blink of an eyelid, she had to flee.