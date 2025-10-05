A Pir’s blessing

Begum Akhtar, the beloved 20th-century Hindustani singer, was born on October 7, 1914, and died on October 30, 1974. YouTube features her dadra (six-beat song), "Hamri atariya pe aao savariya," composed by Sudarshan Fakir, as well as ghazals like "Woh jo hum me tum me qarar tha" by Momin, and thumris. An all-too-human persona, she was nevertheless influenced by fascinating occurrences, some of them spiritually profound. I learned of several incidents back in 2001 from her disciple, Rita Ganguly.

1914, Faizabad. Singer Mushtari Bai has given birth to twin girls, Anwari and Akhtari. Her Sayyid husband has married her legally, but has not taken her home. His hostile relatives manage to poison the babies. Anwari dies. Akhtari survives.

1924, Faizabad. Akhtari learns music from stern old Ata Mohammed Khan. Every time she thinks she’s got a note right, he scolds harshly: “Taaseer kab sikhoge?” (When will you learn quality?). Akhtari is only ten. What could taaseer possibly mean? One day, she hears a mendicant street singer. “Kaliyarwale, mere Sain, laaj rakhli jo aaj rakhli/Ishq mein tere umar gawaai/Laaj rakhli jo aaj rakhli,” croons the fakir about the 13th-century Sufi, Sabir Shah of Kaliyar Sharif, a shrine near Roorkee. Young as she is, Akhtari recognises that this is taaseer, that it develops only after the heart has been battered by pain, love, and longing.

That year, she is taken to an important musical gathering in Calcutta. The audience is restless, waiting for the big singers. “Shall I send in Akhtari meanwhile?” asks her teacher. “This chit?” the organisers protest, but send her anyway. “Ya Maula Ali madad,” whispers Akhtari, trembling in fright, before singing a traditional air. Waves of applause follow, but despite that encouraging start, her life lacks progress.

1925, Bareilly Sharif. Mushtari Bai stands at the Sufi’s door with her daughter, a dupatta held out in supplication. “Nothing is hidden from you,” she murmurs, “I have neither income nor people. What should I do with my daughter? Marry her off or let her sing?” The pir considers Akhtari’s rebellious stance. “Is that a songbook in your hand?” he asks. Akhtari nods impertinently. “Open it anywhere and bring it to me,” he says. Tossing her head, Akhtari does so. The pir places his hand on the open page. “Begin your next performance with whichever song is printed here,” he tells her in blessing. Impressed, Akhtari obeys. Behzad Lucknawi’s lyrics become a runaway hit: “Deewana banana hai toh deewana bana de/Varna kahin taqdeer tamasha na bana de.” Years later, the rendition is recorded and sells so much that HMV imports a record-pressing plant from England after initially dispatching her recording there for production.