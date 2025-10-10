The Kerala story as seen through Cochin Port

Cochin and its twin city, Ernakulam, have resurfaced many times in my life. When I was still in my teens, my parents and I would travel every year from Delhi to Trichur (now Thrissur). My mother’s tharavadu house was located there, a palatial mansion close to the heart of the city with floors of Italian marble set amid acres of land.

On every trip, we had to make a mandatory visit to the Hill Palace at Thrippunithura not far from Ernakulam. My mother was distantly related to the Maharaja of Cochin, and it was obligatory to visit him and pay our respects. Parikshit Thamburan, as he was widely known, had no administrative responsibilities after India gained independence, but he was well regarded by the people for his great learning and simple ways.

My relationship with Cochin did not stop with that early association with the Hill Palace. Shortly after I was allocated to the Kerala cadre in the IAS, and after I had completed my first stint of two months in the Devicolam subdivision, I was appointed sub-collector of Fort Cochin in 1972.

I was newly married and it was a great experience staying in the old Dutch fort called Bastion Bungalow, located at the mouth of the harbour, watching large ships pass by blaring their horns. Bastion Bungalow is now a museum, meticulously curated by my friend V Venu, who was the chief secretary of Kerala not too long ago. We revisited it a couple of years ago, paying the modest entrance fee. Parts of the house retained their old shape, while the museum had expanded.

My relationship with the twin cities didn’t end with my first assignment either. I returned for three years as managing director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, a tenure that was very successful for me. My next stint there, which lasted a full five years, was with the Union ministry of commerce, as chairman of the Spices Board.

All these memories came flooding back when I read Cochin: Fame and Fables by M K Das, editor of the Indian Express and, later, The New Indian Express in Cochin.