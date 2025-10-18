With a little help from filmy friends

The most radical of creative efforts are often the quietest. Like the first edition of a pioneering creative producing lab for South Asian documentary filmmakers, Doc Producing South, that took place in early September in Delhi.

Co-founded by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, the makers of Sundance-winning Nocturnes, it aims to nurture young documentary talent through peer-driven mentorship. Eight selected projects went through an intensive workshop that covered the gamut—proposal development, budgeting, financing, distribution strategies, contracts and rights negotiation—with guidance from celebrated documentary names like Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes, Cities of Sleep), and Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (Writing With Fire). The collective also includes Payal Kapadia, cinematographer Ranabir Das, filmmakers Arya Rothe and Arun Bhattarai, and producer and programmer Anu Rangachar.

“It’s like how in academics you send a paper for peer review,” says Dutta of the model that is all about sharing, supporting, and generosity. “The established makers came with an open heart, to give back whatever they had got from their journeys,” he says. “There is space for everyone, and there is power in the collective,” adds Srinivasan.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor came up with a similar significant initiative at Cannes this May. Three rising women producers—Tillotama Shome, Rucha Pathak, and Dimpy Agarwal—were chosen for the fellowship programme Women in Film’s India chapter, which took them to Cannes to access the Producers Network at the film market. The idea was to provide them mentorship and networking opportunities, to make them understand the global financing and co-production scenario. In a similar collaboration between Women in Film India, the ministry of information and broadcasting’s WAVES Bazaar, and the National Film Development Corporation, six film projects with women in key roles were taken to Toronto International Film Festival in September.