To believe or not: Fighting disinformation

To believe or not to believe—that is the question confronting most of us in these times of information inundation. As news and opinions are constantly streamed across digital platforms, information is morphed into misinformation and disinformation. Misinformation is inaccurate or false information; but when weaponised with intent, it becomes disinformation. Malinformation, which is taken out of context with a motive to malign, is also on the rise in interpersonal contexts.

Disinformation, on the other hand, targets groups of people with the intent to manipulate and deceive. It can affect situations as diverse as electoral results and armed conflicts. It also distorts the debate surrounding significant issues like climate change and public health. Of late, it has gained velocity and influence, even carving out alternate realities. Troll farms and bot farms pushing particular narratives have hijacked many a public discourse.

Rumours and propaganda flourish in times of crisis. However, they have rarely had the kind of traction seen in present times. There was a time they could be debunked with facts and logic. But with the rise of real-time communication, online broadcasting, the use of artificial intelligence and algorithmic biases, the digital media space has become an echo chamber where false and misleading information is amplified. The World Economic Forum in its Global Risks Report 2025 stated that misinformation and disinformation pose a persistent threat to societal cohesion and governance, as they erode trust within and across societies.