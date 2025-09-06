Oil to AI, the Great Game continues

Two events this fortnight remind us of Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s wry epigram―the more things change, the more they remain the same. On Tuesday, in the biggest antitrust case of the century so far, US federal judge Amit P Mehta ruled that Google must hand over some of its data to “qualified competitors” in order to dilute its dominance in internet search.

And in Tianjin, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin made common cause to form what is being thought of as a new front, a counterpoise to Western powers. What binds the three leaders is Russia’s need to sell crude and the others’ need to import Russian crude for energy security in the world’s most highly populated nations.

Most competitions and conflicts have been fought over energy, and the history of human civilisation is a constantly evolving map of pathways for the flow of energy and value. So, naturally, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has developed into a global polarisation over Russian oil, which could lead to a reorganisation of the world order.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between the US and China finds its finest expression in the AI race, since silicon is the new oil―and the new snake oil, too. The US is throwing money and state resources at intelligent machines in the hope of dominating the commanding heights of a future digital economy, while the Chinese are focusing on developing currently viable applications that can immediately corner the market. It remains to be seen which model will win the tournament, but this much is certain: the data pipelines and gateways through which people access AI are going to be contested, and the Google case is a harbinger of tournaments to come.