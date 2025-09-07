Confronting India's China challenge

Let's admit it: the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska was a failure. As to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Shanghai, which featured, among other notables, Presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and our own Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not much was expected, especially when it came to India.

The SCO summit, let us immediately acknowledge, was more about optics than substance in the first place. The well-publicised bonhomie between Chinese President and host, Xi Jinping, and his dear friend and partner, Russian President Vladimir Putin, only underscored how closely intertwined their interests are. Who can doubt that without Chinese support, Russia would not be able to prosecute its war in Ukraine? China not only buys Russian oil—much more of it than India—but also supplies critical military and strategic support to Russia. In fact, before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin not only secured China’s permission but an explicit undertaking of aid. It would be delusional to expect India to join such an axis of power against the free world.

The Alaska summit, on the other hand, had a huge build-up, at least from the American side, what with Trump’s election boast of an overnight end to the war in Ukraine. Not only is the world far from that promised peace, but Russia quickly turned the negotiation into a negation with a single word, nyet. It wasn’t buying any of Trump’s deals.

Instead, it gave the impression that it is sitting pretty, not only winning the war in Ukraine, but also unwilling to negotiate a ceasefire despite the carrot of an advantageous territorial swap. Indeed, it intends, it would seem, to eviscerate Ukraine as a viable state. An unintended consequence, from the Russian side, is that this has driven the US and Europe closer together than ever before during the Trump presidency. On both sides of the Atlantic, there is now a much clearer understanding of where the future of the free world lies.

Where does this leave India? I am afraid that our stature, both as a swing state and a rising power, stands diminished. It is not that our leadership hasn’t recognised this. If the latest exchange on X is to be believed, the US and India are, once again, the best of friends. I predict that we will see a toning down of the anti-Trump rhetoric in government-aligned mainstream and social media.