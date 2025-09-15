Modi mantra: Nurturing cadres, strengthening organisation

It takes the towering devotion of its cadres to make an organisation truly bloom in all its glory. This has been the guiding mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and his organisational vision. Modi has always considered cadres as the heart of the organisation. Nurturing them, training them, and empowering them has remained among his foremost tasks. He believes that the organisation is not just a framework, its real strength lies in the ability, discipline, and dedication of its cadres.
Narendra Modi became a ‘pracharak’ (full-time worker) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the early 1970s. After the Emergency in 1977, when he emerged as an able organiser in the role of vibhag pracharak, his working style was rooted in cadre-building. The early 1980s was a period when RSS had very limited spread in Gujarat.
Even setting up a single ‘shakha’ (branch) in a taluka was considered a big achievement in those days. But the young Modi had a different vision: “Every village should have a shakha, ”he would say. He would assign responsibility for setting up of each branch to a cadre and periodically take progress reports — who the chief instructor was, what activities were conducted, who remained absent and why — every detail was monitored carefully.
In 1985, when the RSS completed 60 years, a massive camp was organised in Karnavati (Ahmedabad). Nearly 5,000 cadres attended the camp. In its run-up, Modi went from village to village, meeting youth and motivating them to purchase uniforms. As a result, hundreds of new young people not only reached the camp but also became permanently associated with the organisation. This infused fresh energy into the Gujarat unit and marked the beginning of large-scale cadre-building.
Modi taught cadres to work systematically and in an organised manner. For example, participants of the RSS training camp held at P.D. Malaviya College in Rajkot in the early 1980s still recall how he had them conduct a survey among locals to assess the organisation’s image and present the results using statistical methods. This was not only an innovative learning exercise but also a message that modern techniques and systematic thinking were essential to strengthening the organisation.
He inspired cadres with practical examples of behaviour and etiquette. Small habits — such as being organised, knocking on doors before entering, and warmly enquiring after the well-being of family members — turned them into responsible and respected workers. His training moulded cadres not just as members of the organisation but as model representatives in society. Modi also extended personal moral support to cadres and their families during tough times and unfortunateincidents — something many workers still remember with gratitude.
When he became the organisation secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat in 1987, he carried forward the same practice of cadre-building in the political sphere. Through the BJP’s ‘Organisation Festival’ during the 1980s, thousands of new cadres were drawn into the party.
Discipline and accountability formed the foundation of Modi’s working style. He taught cadres that these values, along with dedication, are the cornerstones of a strong organisation. He himself never came late to meetings, not even by a minute, and if anyone else arrived late, he would make them stay outside and still participate.
Modi also gave new direction to both social balance and electoral strategy within the organisation. While selecting office-bearers, he ensured social inclusivity. In the 1987 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, with his ‘Win the Booth’ strategy, cadres became active at the grassroots and worked with a focused approach.
Additionally, through his personal conduct, Modi instilled confidence and capacity in cadres. He would reassure first-time entrants into the party and explain the significance of booth-level organisation, membership details, and collective effort. As a result, within just a few months, lakhs of new members were enrolled and strong cadres were raised. As BJP’s organisation secretary, he also initiated
‘Tiffin Meetings’, through which cadres and their families were emotionally connected with the organisation.
In cadre-building, Modi did not restrict himself to structure and strategy alone. He taught cadres to become sensitive and farsighted leaders. He urged senior cadres to cooperate with juniors and to take responsibility. Balanced responses to criticism and restraint in the face of praise — these were integral parts of Modi’s cadre-building strategy.
Modi’s perspective has always been clear: the true strength of the organisation lies in its cadres. Cadres filled with discipline, dedication, and a spirit of service, keep national interest above all else in any circumstance. This is why today the organisation is not just a political power but a vibrant cultural consciousness. His journey of cadre-building conveys a lasting message to future generations: if the roots are nurtured, the branches will naturally blossom and the tree will stand strong for ages.
B. L. Santosh
National General Secretary of BJP