Modi mantra: Nurturing cadres, strengthening organisation

It takes the towering devotion of its cadres to make an organisation truly bloom in all its glory. This has been the guiding mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and his organisational vision. Modi has always considered cadres as the heart of the organisation. Nurturing them, training them, and empowering them has remained among his foremost tasks. He believes that the organisation is not just a framework, its real strength lies in the ability, discipline, and dedication of its cadres.

Narendra Modi became a ‘pracharak’ (full-time worker) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the early 1970s. After the Emergency in 1977, when he emerged as an able organiser in the role of vibhag pracharak, his working style was rooted in cadre-building. The early 1980s was a period when RSS had very limited spread in Gujarat.

Even setting up a single ‘shakha’ (branch) in a taluka was considered a big achievement in those days. But the young Modi had a different vision: “Every village should have a shakha, ”he would say. He would assign responsibility for setting up of each branch to a cadre and periodically take progress reports — who the chief instructor was, what activities were conducted, who remained absent and why — every detail was monitored carefully.

In 1985, when the RSS completed 60 years, a massive camp was organised in Karnavati (Ahmedabad). Nearly 5,000 cadres attended the camp. In its run-up, Modi went from village to village, meeting youth and motivating them to purchase uniforms. As a result, hundreds of new young people not only reached the camp but also became permanently associated with the organisation. This infused fresh energy into the Gujarat unit and marked the beginning of large-scale cadre-building.