PM Modi: A Life of Resolve, A Nation’s Journey

Progress belongs to every Indian, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embodies this spirit of inclusive growth and national confidence. His life journey, from humble beginnings in Gujarat to guiding India on the global stage, mirrors the rise of a nation determined to secure a brighter future. For us in Chhattisgarh, these qualities are not distant ideals but lived realities.

From the forests of Bastar to the classrooms of PM-SHRI schools, from new highways to tap water in village homes, the imprint of his leadership is visible across our state. His connection with Chhattisgarh predates the state’s formation in 2000. Between 1998 and 2000, when it was still part of Madhya Pradesh, Modi served as organisational in-charge and built close ties with the region.

Later, as Union Minister between 2014 and 2018, I worked under him in Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment. His focus on mineral-rich states shaped reforms like amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which enabled higher revenues and opportunities for Chhattisgarh.

Bastar—once synonymous with fear—has begun telling a story of peace and opportunity. Roads now link remote hamlets to markets, schools, and hostels are active, and children are back in classrooms. Women hold Ayushman Bharat health cards and Ujjwala gas connections. Violence has decreased sharply as welfare and security have advanced together.

Under his direction, over 450 Maoists, including senior leaders, have been neutralised. The goal of a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 2026 is within sight. Improved security has enabled infrastructure projects and development initiatives to reach every corner of the state, creating an environment conducive to sustainable progress.