PM Modi: A Life of Resolve, A Nation’s Journey

Progress belongs to every Indian, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embodies this spirit of inclusive growth and national confidence. His life journey, from humble beginnings in Gujarat to guiding India on the global stage, mirrors the rise of a nation determined to secure a brighter future. For us in Chhattisgarh, these qualities are not distant ideals but lived realities.
From the forests of Bastar to the classrooms of PM-SHRI schools, from new highways to tap water in village homes, the imprint of his leadership is visible across our state. His connection with Chhattisgarh predates the state’s formation in 2000. Between 1998 and 2000, when it was still part of Madhya Pradesh, Modi served as organisational in-charge and built close ties with the region.
Later, as Union Minister between 2014 and 2018, I worked under him in Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment. His focus on mineral-rich states shaped reforms like amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which enabled higher revenues and opportunities for Chhattisgarh.
Bastar—once synonymous with fear—has begun telling a story of peace and opportunity. Roads now link remote hamlets to markets, schools, and hostels are active, and children are back in classrooms. Women hold Ayushman Bharat health cards and Ujjwala gas connections. Violence has decreased sharply as welfare and security have advanced together.
Under his direction, over 450 Maoists, including senior leaders, have been neutralised. The goal of a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 2026 is within sight. Improved security has enabled infrastructure projects and development initiatives to reach every corner of the state, creating an environment conducive to sustainable progress.
The central government’s investment in Chhattisgarh’s infrastructure has reshaped the state. Nearly complete electrification of railways, new housing, and assured paddy procurement have boosted confidence. Farmers benefit from the highest MSP for paddy in the country—`3,100 per quintal with a ceiling of 21 quintals per acre. Emphasis on allied activities has led Chhattisgarh to sign an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board, laying the groundwork for a “milk revolution.”
Equally transformative are rural empowerment initiatives. More than 31 lakh households are linked through self-help groups, with schemes such as Lakhpati Didi and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras enabling tribal women and forest-produce gatherers to secure better returns, especially under the MSP for minor forest produce.
Flagship national schemes have visibly changed lives in Chhattisgarh. More than 26 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana have provided security and dignity. The Jal Jeevan Mission is expanding tap water coverage, while Saubhagya electrification, solar subsidies, toilets under the Swachh Bharat initiative, and digital payments are transforming villages in Bastar and beyond. UPI, Jan Dhan accounts, Mudra loans, and DBT have deepened financial inclusion.
At the national level, Modi’s leadership has delivered scale and clarity. The GST unified India into one market. Make in India revived production, Digital India empowered citizens through technology, and the Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile trinity ensured direct transfer of benefits. Social reform has paralleled economic change while agriculture remains a central concern.
Alongside record MSPs, the PM-KISAN scheme continues to provide Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, with its 20th instalment released in August 2025. The national millet campaign is reshaping farming patterns, enhancing nutrition, and boosting exports, particularly benefiting states like Chhattisgarh.
Behind these achievements stands a man shaped by discipline and simplicity. Modi’s routine of long hours is anchored by yoga and meditation, while his love for poetry and literature provides balance. At seventy-five, he remains focused on India’s Amrit Kaal—aiming to place the nation among the world’s leading economies by 2047, the centenary of independence.
The writer is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh