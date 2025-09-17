The Waterman of India: PM Modi on a mission

India, a blessed country with huge geographical diversity, has always been centred around water. From one of the names being a derivative of the river Indus, to countless rivers and tributaries criss-crossing our entire geography, it is water that makes our country a sacred geography. It is only fitting how only one ocean is named after a country and that is the Indian Ocean! Thus in India, water is not just a necessity but a symbol of our national imagination.
It is this national imagination that has been strengthened by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While his ideas and vision have given success in all policy domains in our country, it is his exceptional work in the area of water that deserves special mention. From interlinking rivers to preparing them as waterways, from rejuvenating them to providing clean drinking water to each citizen of India and from cruises to building dams, PM Modi is truly the Waterman of India, who has transformed the water ecosystem of our country.
Let us begin in Gujarat, where Modi ji first demonstrated his belief that rivers are not mere water channels but lifelines of culture and community. The Sabarmati Riverfront, once a neglected and polluted stretch, was transformed under his leadership as Chief Minister into a vibrant public space. This project not only rejuvenated a dying river but also set a global benchmark for urban riverfront development.
Today, cities across India -- from Varanasi to Indore -- are inspired by the Sabarmati model, bringing their own rivers back to life. The completion and operationalisation of the Sardar Sarovar Dam is another testament to Modi ji’s resolve. For decades, this project faced delays, protests, and policy paralysis. It was only under his determined guidance that the dam reached its full height and began delivering irrigation, drinking water, and power to millions.
Farmers in drought-prone areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh now speak of a new lease on life. On one hand, the dam has quenched the thirst of 4 crore Indians, roughly the entire population of Poland and on the other, more than 11,000 villages have been provided with water for domestic use. With 67 trees planted for every tree submerged, this project has demonstrated how under PM Modi, development and sustainability are not mutually exclusive.
In our ethos, rivers aren’t merely water carriers but cultural and spiritual icons too. From our deities to sages, kings to the citizenry -- everyone has had rivers as an integral part of their day to day lives. Even our Vedas and epics were composed along the banks of our rivers. But over time, our carelessness and weakened civic sense led to most of our rivers being polluted. Their polluted state reminded everyone of the political apathy displayed by successive governments.
This changed in 2014 when PM Modi, elected as the Prime Minister, launched the ‘Namami Gange Programme’, within weeks of being sworn in. The flagship program not only made visible improvements to the state of River Ganga, it also brought back rare biodiversity to the river ecosystem after several decades. The most recent example is of the red crowned roofed turtle, that returned to river Ganga after three decades.
From cleaner ghats to a much more alive river Ganga, the mission has become a role-model for other river rejuvenation programs across the country, primarily in the context of cleaning river Yamuna in the national capital. The BJP’s triple-engine government in Delhi, under the PM’s leadership, is working day and night to clean the river in the city, committed to making the river alive and restoring it to its former glory.
What also sets PM Modi apart is how he has made water management a household movement rather than just government schemes. The “Jal Shakti Abhiyan” and “Catch the Rain” campaigns mobilised most citizens, institutions and panchayats, crystallising into the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The PM announced his vision of providing clean drinking water to each household in the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15 August 2019. Its stupendous success is visible in how the mission led to more than 81% of our rural households having a water connection, up from a mere 16% in 2019.
From Himachal Pradesh in the north to Tamil Nadu in the south, from Gujarat in the west to Mizoram in the east, more than eleven states and UTs in our country have been certified as “Har Ghar Jal”, meaning hundred percent coverage of drinking water, thanks to our Waterman!
From tourist cruises on our rivers to their utilisation as national and international waterways, PM Modi’s vision has made water a symbol of economic, cultural and developmental success. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, I join the entire country, especially my fellow Delhiites, in conveying to him our best wishes as he leads our country towards being a developed country by 2047.
Parvesh Verma
Public works & water minister, Delhi government