The Waterman of India: PM Modi on a mission

India, a blessed country with huge geographical diversity, has always been centred around water. From one of the names being a derivative of the river Indus, to countless rivers and tributaries criss-crossing our entire geography, it is water that makes our country a sacred geography. It is only fitting how only one ocean is named after a country and that is the Indian Ocean! Thus in India, water is not just a necessity but a symbol of our national imagination.

It is this national imagination that has been strengthened by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While his ideas and vision have given success in all policy domains in our country, it is his exceptional work in the area of water that deserves special mention. From interlinking rivers to preparing them as waterways, from rejuvenating them to providing clean drinking water to each citizen of India and from cruises to building dams, PM Modi is truly the Waterman of India, who has transformed the water ecosystem of our country.

Let us begin in Gujarat, where Modi ji first demonstrated his belief that rivers are not mere water channels but lifelines of culture and community. The Sabarmati Riverfront, once a neglected and polluted stretch, was transformed under his leadership as Chief Minister into a vibrant public space. This project not only rejuvenated a dying river but also set a global benchmark for urban riverfront development.

Today, cities across India -- from Varanasi to Indore -- are inspired by the Sabarmati model, bringing their own rivers back to life. The completion and operationalisation of the Sardar Sarovar Dam is another testament to Modi ji’s resolve. For decades, this project faced delays, protests, and policy paralysis. It was only under his determined guidance that the dam reached its full height and began delivering irrigation, drinking water, and power to millions.