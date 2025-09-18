Modi’s Trampoline – Will we make the Jump?

The choices that humanity has made in the past centuries have brought us to a precipice. The manner in which we have conducted our economies, environment and ecology, our education and social systems, the nurturing of our youth and next generation… all this has accelerated us to this state of Flux and placed the world on the brink. The numerous theatres of war, the untenable economic structures, the rapidly degrading ecology and the rise in natural calamities, mental health pandemic and substance dependency crisis in many societies are all evidence of this.
This is not to paint a picture of doom and gloom. A state of Flux is a state of Possibility – the choices we make today have the potential to catapult us either into tremendous transformation or decay. At 8.5 billion we are an unwieldy race – not yet at a level of consciousness that allows us to make collective, unified decisions.
We depend on governments, laws, and leadership to steer the whole. At such a juncture, it is of utmost importance what sort of leadership we arrange for ourselves. If we want a sustainable and beautiful future for the Planet, we have to see the rightness of the ideal of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.
It is fitting that Bharat, which has always enshrined this attitude of inclusiveness, has chosen for itself a leader in Narendra Modi, who fundamentally shares the same values. In many ways, Bharat has manifested a Leader that resonates with its core ethos, its innate samskara. This is very important – not because inclusion seems to be the ‘Righteous Way’ but because going ahead, inclusion is the Only Way.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has repeatedly demonstrated the roadmap for a more inclusive and cooperative Humanity on the World Stage. Bharat’s role in the welcoming of the African Union within G20, our stewardship of the Global South, the ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’ initiative proposed by India to interconnect renewable energy systems on a massive scale, our neighborhood-first policy or our acclaim as a First-Responder nation during crisis, our humanitarian aid to 96 countries during the pandemic – in all this, India has irrefutably proven that actions speak loud, that we value Humanity over short-sighted personal gains.
This quality of Inclusiveness is also apparent in Narendra Bhai’s leadership style. The Mann ki Baat initiative may seem like a small detail in a gigantic machinery of governance, but it is a deeply telling detail. By making a direct connect with the common citizen, he is able to resonate with them, celebrating their stories, struggles, and contributions. This keeps him grounded to the raw state of our people and ensures that his governance is a response to that.
I am deeply appreciative of his role in turning the international spotlight on Yoga. By spearheading the declaration of the International Day of Yoga, he has contributed to a phenomenal upsurge of interest towards yoga and underlining the well-being it can bring about. This is crucial at this period in time as the technologies of Yoga are the answer to the mental health and physical challenges assailing Human Beings today. This civilization-state of Bharat is poised at the inflection point to realize our true potential and aim towards a glorious future.
However, as a Nation, we still have ways to go. The nurturing of the future generation is key to our evolution. We do not want Bharat – with its burgeoning youth population – to miss this fertile period of opportunity.
The time has also come to throw off the last shackles of the half-baked ideals that afflicted previous decades, and invite the Citizens of India to become the engineers of its future.
From infrastructure to AI, from trade to defence, from education to industry, we need to entrust the population with the task of taking it forward at a supersonic speed. This trust is indeed being demonstrated by the current governance under the leadership of Narendra Modi, but the real test is for the people to accept this trust as a challenge and prove our mettle.
Bharat has the potential not only to enter into its era of True Glory but also lead Humanity into it. We have an able, bold and selfless man at the helm, but we must remember – a nation is not a piece of land, it is a people. It is up to the citizens of Bharat to utilize the platform of good governance and opportunity to create the Golden Future we want.
Let us make it Happen!