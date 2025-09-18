Modi’s Trampoline – Will we make the Jump?

The choices that humanity has made in the past centuries have brought us to a precipice. The manner in which we have conducted our economies, environment and ecology, our education and social systems, the nurturing of our youth and next generation… all this has accelerated us to this state of Flux and placed the world on the brink. The numerous theatres of war, the untenable economic structures, the rapidly degrading ecology and the rise in natural calamities, mental health pandemic and substance dependency crisis in many societies are all evidence of this.

This is not to paint a picture of doom and gloom. A state of Flux is a state of Possibility – the choices we make today have the potential to catapult us either into tremendous transformation or decay. At 8.5 billion we are an unwieldy race – not yet at a level of consciousness that allows us to make collective, unified decisions.

We depend on governments, laws, and leadership to steer the whole. At such a juncture, it is of utmost importance what sort of leadership we arrange for ourselves. If we want a sustainable and beautiful future for the Planet, we have to see the rightness of the ideal of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.

It is fitting that Bharat, which has always enshrined this attitude of inclusiveness, has chosen for itself a leader in Narendra Modi, who fundamentally shares the same values. In many ways, Bharat has manifested a Leader that resonates with its core ethos, its innate samskara. This is very important – not because inclusion seems to be the ‘Righteous Way’ but because going ahead, inclusion is the Only Way.