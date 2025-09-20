He who sundanced his way to history

Meanwhile, it was in Fonda’s debut Tall Story (1960) that Redford made his first, though uncredited, screen appearance. The two also co-starred in The Electric Horseman (1979) and then, 38 years later, in the Netflix original, Our Souls at Night (2017), directed by none other than Ritesh Batra of The Lunchbox fame.

In an interview with this writer in 2017, Batra remembered Redford’s fondness for books and how they shared a love for Kent Haruf’s work on which Our Souls at Night was based. Batra was mindful of the sense of history Fonda and Redford brought to the film, which was also produced by Redford. “We wanted to make it with a lot of dignity, given the careers they have been through over 50 years,” he said.

Another significant Redford association was with filmmaker Sydney Pollack, with whom he worked on seven films including the epic romance Out of Africa (1985). Redford first met Pollack on the shoot for War Hunt (1962), in which both acted. “We had very similar sensibilities and I think very similar ambitions to do special work, or at least what we thought was special,” Redford would say later.

Redford did indeed do some exceptional work. But more than his presence on screen, there are the treasured remembrances of him as a likeable gentleman, trusted friend, and a good human being. One of the biggest stars of his time was also a Renaissance Man—producer, director, activist, entrepreneur, mentor, and philanthropist. Not just a gatherer of the Oscars, Golden Globes or BAFTAs, but also a winner of America’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

One of Redford’s most memorable turns would be as Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward (with Dustin Hoffman as colleague Carl Bernstein) in All the President's Men (1976), the film about the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s impeachment. Before the film, it was Redford who coaxed the book out of the journalist dup. “He urged Carl Bernstein and myself to tell the Watergate story through the eyes and experiences of our reporting and the relations between the two of us,” Woodward wrote in his tribute.