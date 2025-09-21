Goddess Durga: Slayer of darkness

Sharad Navaratri begins today, commemorating the battle fought by the Goddess Durga against the titan Mahishasura, a shape-shifter long before the advent of the Harry Potter books. He was half-man, half-buffalo, and kept changing his form in the fight until he was finally killed when Durga plunged a trident into his chest.

Mahishasura had gained a boon from Agni that no man could kill him. So, it had to be a woman, a possibility he found too absurd to remotely consider. He went on a rampage, terrorising the three worlds with his brutality. The celestials, led by Indra, were unable to vanquish Mahishasura. So, they strategised. They assembled in the mountains and decided to transfer their combined divine energies into the goddess Durga. Suitably armed, she set forth to challenge Mahishasura.

At first, he laughed at her, confident of his brute strength against a mere ‘woman’, failing to recognise her power as the Parashakti, or Supreme Goddess, for had he not beaten all the celestials soundly? When she didn’t back down, he tried frightening her with threatening moves. Durga did not budge, only looked at him with calm contempt. Finally, he was forced to attack head-on, unable to believe that a feminine entity had the strength and skill to withstand him. In desperation, he tried to change from his original form, which was halfman, half-buffalo. In turn, he became a charging buffalo, a lion, a man and an elephant, before finally being killed. He returned in his dying throes to his original half-and-half form.

At a symbolic level, Mahishasura represents arrogance, cruelty and ignorance, the dark forces that repeatedly threaten the smooth functioning of life. But they can be overcome by the bright, sincere strength that the goddess represents. That is the underlying message of the festival, with its fasts and its holdbacks from meat and drink—that the recommended physical detox should enable a process of mental detox. That we should ask ourselves honest questions without excuses or deflections, and without transferring blame. That we should pray for the strength and wisdom to identify whatever we may be doing that is harmful to others and to ourselves, and resolve to fix it. This is the greatest gift that the festival wants to give people—an annual calendar opportunity to update our software and give ourselves new beginnings, the chance to positively refresh both our thinking and our doing.