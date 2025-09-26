The trouble with nailing unproven offences to a name

Protests by students at Kolkata’s National University of Juridical Sciences, against their Vice-Chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, recently took the novel form of standing during lectures, for over five hours a day. The protestors allege years of silence, frustration and disappointment at “lack of financial transparency, systematic patterns of administrative failures, persistent apathy and growing disconnect between the administration and its students and faculty members”.

These are grave charges, but they should not deflect attention from the extraordinary perturbing observations made by the Supreme Court while dismissing the appeal of a faculty member who had brought charges of sexual harassment against the same vice-chancellor. On September 12, the court noted that the appellant’s original complaint, made in December 2023—more than six months after incidents occurring up to April that year—was time-barred and therefore could not be heard or investigated. Nevertheless, they directed that although “the wrong committed against the appellant may not be investigated on technical grounds, it must not be forgotten”, and that it should be allowed to “haunt the wrongdoer forever” by being mandatorily included in his résumé.

What is most surprising about this judgement, quite apart from its Shakespearean, even Biblical, invocation of being ‘haunted’ by a historical crime, is the use of the term ‘wrongdoer’. Under the rigid provisions of the POSH Act, 2013, any complaint of sexual harassment must be made within three months of the latest incident, extensible by another three months. Since the original complaint against Chakrabarti was made nearly eight months after the last reported incident of sexual harassment, it was time-barred and never investigated, though the complainant alleged further intimidation and persecution through removal from an administrative post on August 29, 2023.

The Supreme Court concurred with the opinion of the local complaint committee as well as a division bench of the Calcutta High Court that the original complaint was belated and therefore could not be examined on merit, and that the removal of the appellant from a post was not an independent action solely on the vice-chancellor’s part.