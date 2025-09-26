The trouble with nailing unproven offences to a name

Protests by students at Kolkata’s National University of Juridical Sciences, against their Vice-Chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, recently took the novel form of standing during lectures, for over five hours a day. The protestors allege years of silence, frustration and disappointment at “lack of financial transparency, systematic patterns of administrative failures, persistent apathy and growing disconnect between the administration and its students and faculty members”.
These are grave charges, but they should not deflect attention from the extraordinary perturbing observations made by the Supreme Court while dismissing the appeal of a faculty member who had brought charges of sexual harassment against the same vice-chancellor. On September 12, the court noted that the appellant’s original complaint, made in December 2023—more than six months after incidents occurring up to April that year—was time-barred and therefore could not be heard or investigated. Nevertheless, they directed that although “the wrong committed against the appellant may not be investigated on technical grounds, it must not be forgotten”, and that it should be allowed to “haunt the wrongdoer forever” by being mandatorily included in his résumé.
What is most surprising about this judgement, quite apart from its Shakespearean, even Biblical, invocation of being ‘haunted’ by a historical crime, is the use of the term ‘wrongdoer’. Under the rigid provisions of the POSH Act, 2013, any complaint of sexual harassment must be made within three months of the latest incident, extensible by another three months. Since the original complaint against Chakrabarti was made nearly eight months after the last reported incident of sexual harassment, it was time-barred and never investigated, though the complainant alleged further intimidation and persecution through removal from an administrative post on August 29, 2023.
The Supreme Court concurred with the opinion of the local complaint committee as well as a division bench of the Calcutta High Court that the original complaint was belated and therefore could not be examined on merit, and that the removal of the appellant from a post was not an independent action solely on the vice-chancellor’s part.
If the case has never been heard on merit, how is the Supreme Court justified in using the term ‘wrongdoer’ and directing that the complaint be forever attached to his résumé? Surely it was the responsibility of the highest court of the land, especially when it was so anxious to adhere strictly to the provisions of the POSH Act, to establish guilt before using a term that really has only one meaning? This is not justice, nor does it help women in their struggle for workplace rights, and a safe and healthy working environment.
As Jhuma Sen, faculty at NUJS, points out in a recent article, the issue here is twofold. On the one hand, there is the extremely disquieting order to include the complaint in the accused person’s dossier in perpetuity, though it was never investigated. On the other hand, it is clear that the principal reason for this failure lies in the stringent provisions of the POSH Act, stipulating a window of only 3-6 months within which a complaint must be lodged.
As everyone associated in any capacity with struggles for gender justice knows, survivors often face grave difficulties in bringing cases to light, and sometimes years go by before they are able to speak out against their harassers. This was the rationale behind a Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, 2024 by Sasmit Patra, urging reform of the POSH Act by fixing the basic period for filing complaints at one year, further extendable without any upper limit, by the internal or local committee if they are satisfied that circumstances prevented the complainant from filing earlier. Additionally, the Bill proposed that the provision for ‘conciliation’ be deleted in its entirety. This proposed reform, 10 years after the original POSH Act, drew attention to its many deficiencies and inadequate enforcement.
Given the climate of delay, neglect and even open hostility towards complaints of sexual harassment in the public sphere, it is quite clear that ‘due process’, a term arousing strong feelings within the feminist movement, has been denied to both the accuser and the accused. Maybe this explains the Supreme Court’s extraordinary invocation of ‘haunting’ by the spectre of unproven guilt?
We may recall that the #MeToo movement, gathering force around 2017, had given voice and agency to survivors of sexual violence, and the crowdsourced ‘List of Sexual Harassers in Academia’ (LoSHA) was produced as a cautionary guide to women in institutional spaces. Here, too, ‘due process’ had sometimes been attempted and failed. But the real point of the #MeToo movement was its testamentary character, its claim to offer a platform to those who had, by their own account, suffered grievous wrongs.
Many feminists had supported #MeToo, although some came out strongly against the anonymised character of LoSHA, where the harassers were listed but the exact circumstances of their offences and names of their accusers were suppressed. Neither was a basis for legal redress. Rather, both drew attention to the magnitude of the problem, and in some cases, survivors did fight cases through courts (as in the notorious Harvey Weinstein trial and the criminal defamation case brought by ex-minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani).
However, there is a huge difference between survivors making complaints that cannot, for one reason or another, be investigated on merit, and the Supreme Court attaching the label ‘wrongdoer’ to an accused against whom charges were never examined, far less proven.
The well-known feminist Judith Butler recently addressed an open letter to UC Berkeley, on the Kafkaesque inclusion of her name in a list (sent to the federal US administration) of persons charged with anti-semitism, though she was never informed of the charges.
The situation in India today is far graver and possibly more Kafkaesque. Activists like Umar Khalid and Gulfisha Fatima, accused of unproven offences for which charges were never framed, languish indefinitely in prison, while Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted of grave sexual crimes, is allowed out on parole. It seems as though we are moving towards a lawless state where accusations linger forever to haunt the accused, while every legal mechanism is obstructed and denied.
Supriya Chaudhuri | Professor Emerita, Jadavpur University
(Views are personal)